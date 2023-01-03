Teddi Mellencamp Addresses Rumors Of Brandi Glanville Returning To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is taking a much-needed break after Season 12. It’s obvious there needs to be some sort of cast shake-up one way or another. Whether Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna will return as the disloyal duo is up in the air, and it might determine Kathy Hilton’s fate on the franchise. Let’s not forget Kyle Richards is in the middle of another sister feud that’s adding to the darkness of the season.

RHOBH will return eventually, and hopefully with a refreshed line-up. There have been recent rumors that Brandi Glanville will make another comeback, which we all know she’d be thrilled about. Brandi is unapologetically thirsty and it’s part of her charm. Brandi isn’t confirming anything and Bravo apparently hasn’t even begun to nail down its Season 13 cast. However, everyone and their mother (or in this case, Kyle’s sidekick) has an opinion about the potential.

Teddi Mellencamp will never let go of Real Housewives, even though she was one of the most boring stars in history. She recently took to her Instagram Story to give her mostly unwanted two cents about Brandi’s potential return, according to heavy. A fan asked if Teddi had any insight on the Brandi rumors, but she (as usual) gave us nothing. “I don’t know if anyone knows anything yet but I think she would be great,” Teddi said. “Are you kidding? She is great TV.” Teddi, you should try and take notes if we’re going to have to suffer through more of your RHOBH cameos in the future.

It seems like Bravo used Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip as a testing ground to bring back some ex-wives. Taylor Armstrong and Tamra Judge will both be appearing on the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. After Brandi’s messy display in the Bezerkshires, it’s easy to see her bringing RHOBH back to its good old days. At the very least, Brandi will have a few funny one-liners. Personally, I hope she brings Kim Richards with her. That’s the RHOBH season the loyal fans deserve after the Erika Jayne of it all.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]