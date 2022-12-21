Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Brandi Glanville Claims Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian Had An Affair With Piper Perabo

Are we still doing this? Really? Well then let’s just dive right in! Lots of times marriages end in divorces, not because of financial strife or irreconcilable differences – but because someone can’t be burdened by the anchor of fidelity.

Such is the life case of former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi Glanville. This woman requires no introduction to the Bravo fandom. Brandi’s legendary antics on RHOBH live in infamy. Whether it was blabbing sensitive information about Adrienne Maloof, throwing wine at an unsuspecting Eileen Davidson, or slapping Lisa Vanderpump across the face, we all know sometimes it’s… “just Brandi.”

Know what else is “just Brandi’? Complaining about a relationship that literally ended in 2010. Yes, let’s all join hands and take a deep breath because Brandi is still upset her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian cheated 13 years ago. Don’t worry Scheana Shay! It isn’t you this time. Even Eddie’s wife LeAnn Rimes is safe from Brandi’s ire today. Now Brandi is putting all of her focus into hating… Piper Perabo? Page Six has the scoop.

According to Brandi, Eddie allegedly went down to bone town with actress Piper Perabo on the set of a 2005 film that absolutely no one saw. Brandi claimed, “They did a movie together and [my son] Mason was 1 year old and I went to the set and it was in another country, Romania, I think.” Then Brandi alleged Piper was a flirty menace with Eddie on set. “She was flirting with Eddie, like, right in front of me,” Brandi said. “I was like, ‘Am I here? Am I the only person [seeing this]? Like, what is happening?’”

I think what was happening was a regular Tuesday for Eddie. Brandi added, “And [Piper] was a horrible c*nt to me.” Brandi decided to buddy up with a few peeps on set so she could get the inside info on Eddie’s alleged wandering peen. “I made friends on set and I heard a lot of things,” she told Page Six. When asked about what she was told, Brandi was advised “that Piper and Eddie were f**king.” I hope for everyone’s sake this dude’s talent in the bedroom are better than his skills as a thespian.

Brandi said she confronted Eddie about his alleged dalliances when he returned home from filming. She said, “When he got home, I’m like, ‘I’m leaving, blah blah, I’m out’.” But Brandi didn’t leave and Eddie didn’t stop cheating. “He convinced me that it wasn’t true,” she stated. “We had a 1-year-old son and he was the love of my life at the time and, you know, there was a lot of convincing me of things.”

She said Eddie told her she was being a jealous ninny and said she was “crazy.” Admittedly, Brandi said she was “blindly in love” and stayed with her man, despite what she was previously told. As for ‘ol Eddie, let’s hear from him! He told Page Six, “I’m sad I have to address this, I really believed that we [Brandi and I] had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it’s untrue now. Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true. This is all so unnecessary,”

I think LeAnn and Eddie have now been married longer than Brandi was married to Eddie. Not that it’s an admirable accomplishment, but it seems like everyone has moved on but Brandi. She might be quirky, but she does deserve her happily ever after – hopefully she finds it.

[Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images]