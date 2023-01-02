Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around. It was time for a break.

The main issue with RHOBH is the Erika Jayne display. Her behavior never ceases to reach new levels of tackiness, especially amidst her divorce from Tom Girardi and her mountain of financial woes. She can take a long pause and bring Lisa Rinna with her. The show is ready for a breath of fresh air, and we can only hope it includes the always-messy Brandi Glanville.

Erika is heading into another year by being a disaster on social media. Are any of us surprised? According to Reality Blurb!, Erika took to her Instagram Stories to post some tone-deaf stories about the new year. They include veiled threats and jokes about paying taxes. It’s probably not smart to joke about paying the feds when the IRS is keeping a close eye on Erika and Tom. Or when you have a $2.2 million tax lien on your record.

The first meme Erika posted was in reference to taxes. “I will be mailing out W-2s on January 2nd for everyone who was in my business this year,” the post reads. *Teresa Giudice voice* Ha ha. Laugh. Funny. NOT. I’ll tell you Erika definitely wasn’t serious because I think I’d be one of the first 100 people who were in her business in 2022 and proud of it. I guess I’ll nervously keep a close eye on the mail for anything from Pretty Mess Inc.

Erika decided to share another post on her goals for 2023. One might think her resolution would involve listening more or practicing empathy, but not quite. “For me, 2023 is going to be all about revenge,” the meme reads. OK, so Erika’s resolution is to continue to be one of the most unlikable people on TV. Got it. Erika isn’t even that nice to her friends, let alone the victims of Tom’s alleged crimes. But witty comebacks and messy Instagram posts won’t do any good in a deposition, and we know how much Erika likes to say everything is in the hands of the law.

