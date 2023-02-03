Teresa Giudice Says That She Doesn’t See Caroline Manzo “Fitting In” On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4

Real Housewives of New Jersey OG’s Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice used to be friends. That ship sailed long ago. Caroline revealed that Teresa blamed her for not siding with her against Melissa Gorga. Teresa also called Caroline “a rat.” She accused her of calling the feds on her and then-husband Joe Giudice.

Caroline seemed to entertain a RHONJ return several times. In May 2022, she seemed intrigued by the thought of returning to “just knock the s–t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place.”

The duo came face to face at BravoCon, but opted not to “squash their beef.” Teresa even shaded Caroline post-BravoCon. She was asked if she and Caroline had a chance to talk at the event. Teresa responded, “Yes, I spoke to Caroline Stanbury and Caroline Brooks from [Real Housewives of] Dubai.” The shade is real!

When the cast for Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was announced, Caroline’s name was on the roster. Newbies Camille Grammer, Gretchen Rossi, and Alex McCord also got the nod.

Some ladies from Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club received another shot. Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, and Eva Marcille packed their bags for Marrakech, Morocco.

Teresa, who was a cast member on the first season of RHUGT, weighed in on Caroline’s casting. According to heavy, Teresa addressed the issue on her Namaste B$tches podcast.

Teresa’s co-host, Melissa Pfeister, asked her about Caroline being cast on the show.

“I think that’ll be good for her cause she’s, you know, she doesn’t really show too much,” Teresa responded. She was apparently referring to Morocco’s conservative fashion. “You have to be covered there so I think that’s a good thing.” Oof.

Teresa was confused by Caroline’s casting. “I just don’t get it. I just… I don’t see her fitting in,” Teresa stated. She added that the only person that she could see Caroline “kinda getting along” with was Vicki. “I mean let’s see how it goes, you know,” Teresa remarked. “Everyone else I don’t feel like they would vibe you know?”

She thought that it would have made more sense to cast someone else from RHONJ instead of Caroline. “I could see if anything Dina [Cantin] of course more so than Caroline, or even Jacqueline [Laurita]. I just can’t see Caroline there, why?” Teresa commented. “I just don’t see it, but I mean hey we’ll see how it goes.” Of course, she is too booked and busy to commit to watching the show.

There have been reports that Brandi was asked to exit RHUGT early after she allegedly kissed Caroline several times without her permission. Caroline decided to leave the show voluntarily after the incident.

