Randall Emmett Denies Lala Kent’s Claim That He Is Engaged

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was once inseparable from her man, movie producer Randall Emmett. She couldn’t imagine a life without him. Now times have changed, and Lala and Randall have called off their engagement. And according to Lala, Randall has quickly moved on and popped a ring on someone else’s finger.

We are only a few episodes into the new season of Pump Rules and Lala has been front and center talking about the drama between her and Randall. Not only did Lala and Randall call off their engagement due to allegations of his cheating, they are also going through a custody battle over their daughter, Ocean Emmett. Good luck with that Randall. Never mess with a mama bear!

Randall is also in hot water with his other ex, Ambyr Childers, who got a temporary retraining order against him. On top of that, the FBI is allegedly investigating Randall for child exploitation. Randall denies those allegations. I’m sure Lala and fans of the show would like to rewind to a simpler time when Lala’s only worries with Randall were getting her Gucci slides back.

Even with all of the drama surrounding Randall, apparently there still might be someone interested in locking him down. According to Page Six, Lala was on What What Happens Live, when she spilled the tea on Randall possibly taking the next steps in his relationship with his girlfriend.

Andy Cohen asked, “Lala, [viewer] Sam G. wants to know how did you find out that Randall’s new girlfriend moved in two days after you moved out, and do you know if they’re still together?” Lala responded, “They’re still together. You’ll find out soon, they’re engaged. They’ve been engaged for a while.”

Randall’s rep was quick to deny to Lala’s accusation. The rep stated, “Randall is not engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both.” Shots fired!

Why would Lala lie about that, though? I guess time will tell who is right and if we see any photos surface of Randall with his fiancée rocking an engagement ring. And if we do, let’s hope her ring is real, at least.

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]