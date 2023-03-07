Vanderpump Rules Star Raquel Leviss Previously Said That Tom Sandoval Looked At Her “Like A Little Sister”

All I’ve been thinking about since the #Scandoval news broke is Vanderpump Rules. Tom Sandoval really showed he’s the No. 1 most hated guy in the group after cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Raquel is not that innocent either, being best buds with Ariana while she was allegedly sleeping with her man for months.

These two so-called lovebirds have a whole lot of explaining to do at the upcoming reunion. I’m sure Lala Kent will be ready to let these two really get a taste of the wrath of Lauren from Utah.

Since the news broke, we’re all looking at the entire Pump Rules universe differently. I’m questioning the legitimacy of the ongoing Season 10 storyline that Raquel and Tom Schwartz were hooking up. Meanwhile, she was really with Sandy behind the scenes. Recently, Us Weekly unearthed some cringy quotes from Sandoval and Raquel that did not age well. Poor Ariana, the true VPR queen is hurting the most from all of this.

In an interview in July 2022, Raquel gushed about her friendship with Sandoval. Who knows if the pair crossed any lines at the time of the interview. That should all be revealed in due time. Anyway, her quote speaks for itself as to why we are shaking our heads. “He is just so in touch with himself and fully accepting of who he is and is so confident and — I don’t know, I feel like he looks at me like a little sister and he’s supporting me,” Raquel said during a chat with E! News. VOMIT. A little sister? For real? These people are sick.

The #Scandoval also puts into perspective Raquel’s engagement. Sandoval helped James Kennedy plan an over-the-top proposal to Raquel, and they even split the $25k bill. They were engaged for about two seconds until they broke up. At the time, Tom even said he hoped to plan a similar proposal for Ariana in the future if she ever decides to get married. Well, look at how all of this turned out — one big mess. Maybe Sandoval should’ve saved some of the money he blew on a fake engagement in anticipation that his bad behavior would put his entire livelihood at risk. These VPR men continue to just act without thinking, and they always suffer the consequences.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RAQUEL SAYING SHE WAS A LITTLE SISTER TO TOM? DO YOU THINK THEY WERE TOGETHER AT THE TIME OF SHE SAID THAT IN THE INTERVIEW?

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]