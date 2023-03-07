Andy Cohen Addresses Whether Tom Sandavol And Raquel Leviss Will Be At The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

In the aftermath of this Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair, things keep getting messier. As we’ve all known for years, Tom is a pretty evil person on Vanderpump Rules. This should be a surprise to NO ONE. He’s cheated on ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, lied about it for an entire season, and then did it again. And now, he’s cheated on the best thing ever happening to him: Ariana Madix. And to make it all worse, it was with their co-star, Raquel.

Ugh, Raquel — how low-down of you. And not to mention just flat-out stupid. The cast is definitely going to rally around Ariana before they come to support you. Cheating is foolish. But to cheat with Tom Sandoval and think no one would find out is even more ridiculous.

As VPR Season 10 continues to play out, fans must wait until this season is over to see some footage in the present day. Thankfully, we know cameras are up and rolling to capture the fallout of this, but man, it will be hard to wait. And to make the waiting game harder, the Pump Rules reunion films in two weeks. Now Andy Cohen addresses whether or not the homewreckers will be in attendance.

RELATED: Ariana Madix Is “Blindsided” By Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

As reported by Page Six, on Monday’s episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Real Housewives executive producer said, “I do [think they’ll film the reunion], yeah they’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do.”

A fan asked Andy if the duo would hit up the reunion as a couple. “It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other]. But I can’t say that as a fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence,” he replied.

A source revealed that Ariana filmed a sit-down with Tom, and she “walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom.” The insider shared that Tom “gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating.”

And again, if you’re a fan of the show, this is NOT surprising. Tom has gaslit several cast members, and he continues to manipulate the viewers weekly into thinking he’s a good singer. And I’ll be the first to say that even Kim Zolciak’s single, “Tardy For The Party,” sounds better than pitchy Sandoval.

Either way, I hope Raquel and Tom attend the Pump Rules reunion. The fans have questions, and we NEED answers.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ABOUT THIS NEW SCANDAL WITH TOM AND ARIANA? DO YOU THINK TOM AND RAQUEL WILL SKIP THE REUNION? WILL ANYONE SUPPORT RAQUEL AND TOM?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]