Raquel Leviss’ Legal Team Demands Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Delete Intimate Video Of The Reality Star

A secret affair has shaken up the cast of Vanderpump Rules. As if the sudden cast changes over the last few seasons weren’t enough. Now we have to process the aftermath of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix splitting due to Tom’s inability to stay faithful. Over the weekend, Bravo fans were shocked to find out that Tom had been involved in a seven-month affair with his Pump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Apparently, Ariana was “blindsided” by the affair after she reportedly found explicit images from Raquel on Tom’s phone during one of his band’s performances. A source shared, “This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal.”

Now Page Six is reporting that Raquel is taking anyone who possesses that explicit FaceTime content to the courthouse. According to TMZ, Raquel’s attorneys sent out letters to her cast members urging them to discard any video they may have of the reality star as it was recorded “illegally without [her] knowledge or consent.”

Raquel’s legal team also referenced a California law that makes invading a person’s privacy by spreading “nonconsensual pornography” a crime. Distributing the recording by forwarding it to another person or posting it on social media would be a violation of this law.

At this time, fans are still unclear as to how this went down. The legal documents don’t say if Sandoval was the person who recorded the video. However, her lawyers are demanding anyone in possession of the recording destroy it from their phones, storage clouds, and “any other manner or method in which the recording may exist,” per Page Six.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules is currently filming the fallout of this scandal. And man, I can’t wait. Tom and Raquel’s future in this group could be on rocky ground. They have seemingly managed to piss off their ENTIRE friend group.

After being in the hot seat, Sandoval issued an apology on his Instagram. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation,” he wrote. “Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing.”

Unfortunately for the Toms, separating the two (especially in this case) will be difficult. They’re connected at the hip, and fans really enjoy seeing the two of them together. Because of that, there’s NO way Schwartz didn’t know. If he did just find out, what was his genuine reaction? I have questions, and I hope the VPR cast, along with Andy Cohen, make all three of them answer.

[Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage]