Kristen Doute Says Ariana’s “Not Doing Well” After Finding Out About Tom and Raquel’s Affair

According to her buddy Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix is “numb” and “not doing well” following the discovery of her longtime boyfriend’s unfaithfulness. Tom Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana for months with someone she thought was a good friend, Raquel Leviss.

According to Page Six, the Vanderpump Rules alum admitted that Ariana is really “sad” during a recent episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast. Kristen added, “She doesn’t want to hear about anything anymore. She’s like, ‘What does it matter?'” Kristen added that Ariana is in “so much pain.”

Apparently, digging for deets online has made the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author feel even worse than she already did. Kristen compared the betrayal by Ariana’s partner of 9 years to “a death.” She called Tom and Raquel’s illicit affair a “serious loss.” If you’ve ever had someone cheat on you–and who hasn’t? — you know what a knife in the heart it is.

While some might scoff at a breakup being similar to death, having been through a divorce myself, I can tell you that finding out you can no longer depend on the person you thought was your other half, your partner for life, is very much like a death. It’s the death of your hopes and dreams, of your plans and your life together. It’s a shock, and my heart definitely goes out to Ariana.

The VPR alum, who was notably fired in 2020 amid allegations of racist behavior toward a Black cast member, was at Ariana’s side the night she discovered Tom’s betrayal. They were attending a performance by Tom’s band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras on March 1, 2023.

“During Tom’s performance, his phone fell out of his pocket or something and somebody — a mutual friend — picks up the phone, hands it to Ariana,” Kristen said. Calling it “gut intuition,” the Florida native looked through her boyfriend’s phone and discovered an incriminating video.

“She went into his photos,” Kristen reported. “[Tom] had screen-recorded a FaceTime of him and Raquel masturbating with each other. That’s the truth.” Ewwwww.

The He’s Making You Crazy author also dated the TomTom co-owner for several years between 2006 and 2014. They parted ways when she cheated on him with Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor.

The former reality star went on to allege that Tom “wasn’t apologetic” to Ariana. He reportedly “gaslit” her instead.

