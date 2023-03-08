Vanderpump Rules Stars Raquel Leviss And Tom Sandoval Are Reportedly Telling Friends Their Love Is “The Real Deal”; The Pair Allegedly See Long-Term Future Together

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s recklessness truly knows no bounds. The Vanderpump Rules stars were recently exposed for having an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. And it’s been a disaster ever since. Meanwhile, Ariana was supporting her man and being buddy-buddy with James Kennedy’s ex-fiancé the entire time. Now, Tom and Raquel are watching their stars plummet and are clearly grasping at straws to try to salvage what’s left of their careers. At least Raquel secured a promotions job at Schwartz and Sandy’s before it inevitably goes down the tubes.

Since the VPR #Scandoval broke, the entire universe surrounding the show has shifted. Scheana Shay allegedly had a heated dispute with her former friend Raquel after learning of the news. We will also all watch the rest of Pump Rules Season 10 with fresh eyes. Since we know that Raquel was really hooking up with Sandoval despite her Tom Schwartz-centric storyline. Again, it seems like damage control is the focus for Sandoval and Raquel now, even though they’re both doing a horrible job at it.

A “source” close to the drama recently spoke to Us Weekly and spilled more jaw-dropping tea. Apparently, Raquel and Sandoval are telling their buddies they’re in love. It’s safe to say that Schwartz is likely the only VPR cast member left that’s even on speaking terms with their pair. So, maybe he’s the anonymous source.

“They see a long-term future together,” the insider said. “Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.” I’m sorry but, the total betrayal of Ariana aside, what do Sandoval and Raquel even have to talk about? How could they be forming a bond? Maybe they’re commiserating on their shared love of hurting people who are close to them. That’s the only explanation I could imagine.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Reportedly Films Sits Down With Tom Sandoval About Raquel Leviss Affair; Ariana Feels “Gaslit” By Tom’s Excuses

The source continued, “Tom and Raquel are the real deal. They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

We know that the foreseeable future of VPR is bound to be messy. But if Bravo really tries to convince us that Raquel and Sandoval are in love, I’m going to riot. Methinks the final nail in their coffin will come at the VPR Season 10 reunion if they even have the audacity to show up. Lala Kent surely has plenty of reads on deck ready to annihilate this clownish couple.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT SANDOVAL AND RAQUEL ARE REALLY IN LOVE? HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THEIR TABOO RELATIONSHIP WILL LAST?

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo]