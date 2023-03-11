Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Slams Raquel Leviss; Says She Didn’t “Really Fit In With The Group”

I would love to start this off by saying Kristen Doute has entered the chat. But the Vanderpump Rules alum practically started the chat when Scandoval broke. Kristen was the first to post a pic with Ariana Madix after she found out about boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking infidelity with Raquel Leviss.

People reported that Kristen had some thoughts to share about Raquel and the VPR group. She appeared on an “emergency” episode of Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast. Said Kristen of Raquel, “I have always thought that she and James [Kennedy] are on the same exact level of being an opportunist.”

She added, “I had to remind myself that she was a fan of the show before she was on the show. And not that that makes everyone that way, but like, she didn’t organically really fit in with the group ever, at all.”

Kristen, who had long-term relationships with both Sandy and James, only recently decided to accept Raquel. “I chose — what was it, maybe a year ago — to stop hating Raquel or, like, hating on her,” Kristen noted.

The author and podcast host said that her first real conversation with Raquel was during Lala Kent’s first birthday party for daughter Ocean Kent Emmett. Kristen recalled, “That day at Ocean’s birthday party was like the most intelligent and well-spoken and put-together I had ever heard her be, without kind of barely blinking her eyes and just opening her mouth.”

Kristen went on to muse, “Just like these weird, dumb stares where I’m like, Why are you just looking at me like that? Like, What? Is your brain catching up? Like, I’m confused.” Lol. I think we were all confused by Raquel at one point.

Lala, who was also present for the episode, wondered if Raquel “had an actual conversation with anybody without short circuiting?” My guess is probably not. Then again, I suppose Raquel stopped short circuiting enough to enamor Sandy for the last 7 months.

While the news of Sandy’s betrayal is still fresh, Andy Cohen immediately deployed cameras to catch the drama. The affair will be featured in the current season of VPR, which is airing now. Additionally, the VPR reunion is scheduled to film in just two short weeks.

Aside from the unprecedented tension, there’s also just one teeny tiny problem with the much-anticipated reunion. Raquel’s order of protection against Scheana after accusing her of a “physical attack.” Scheana allegedly hit Raquel once she found out about the news. The incident allegedly happened right after appearing with her on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Raquel produced pictures of her eye. One picture featured a bandage on it and the others show a small gash on her eyebrow area. Scheana has vehemently denied she hit Raquel, saying that her claims are “a fabrication.”

But Lala thinks additional safety measures will be taken. “Security will definitely be amped up at the reunion,” she noted.

Scheana quipped, “We need to have cages. Everyone needs their own personal bodyguards.” But the VPR OG cast member probably wasn’t laughing the next day. Raquel filed the order just one day after Scheana recorded the podcast.

Raquel, a former beauty queen, is now known as one of the biggest VPR villains of all time. In a cast full of villains. So that’s saying a lot.

Shortly after Scandoval broke, Raquel told People, “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones.” A statement she also echoed in a post on her Instagram account.

Aside from being public enemy number one, Raquel is still trying to keep a sexually explicit video under wraps. It’s the same video that Ariana allegedly found that exposed the whole affair.

In an effort to keep it private, Raquel sent legal notices to her castmates, including Ariana and Sandy, with a warning not to share the video. A source told People that Ariana allegedly screen-recorded the video and sent it to herself. Her reasoning for doing so is unclear, but her need to have evidence isn’t exactly surprising.

The notice, sent by Raquel’s lawyer, claimed that the video was recorded “illegally” and “without the permission” of Raquel. Her counsel also advised anyone who has the recording to delete it from any “method in which the recording may exist.”

Understandably, no one on the podcast addressed whether or not they had seen or were in possession of the video.

