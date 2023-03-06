Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Sandoval Cancels Interview Amid Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Apparently, Tom Sandoval has been cheating on Ariana Madix for several months with cast-mate Raquel Leviss. The Tom/Kristen Doute/Jax Taylor of it all cannot go unmentioned. The internet has been absolutely ablaze as Bravo fans dig into this mess. Does anyone else remember Tom dressing up as Raquel on Halloween this year?

Reports mentioned Bravo picked up filming again to cover the cast’s reaction to the news of Raquel making her way through the Toms. Last week Katie Maloney threatened to “run the train” on the Schwartz and Sandy’s staff. But Raquel is the lost-in-love star of the modern Vanderpump Rules era. As such, she has positioned herself in the role formerly held by Krazy Kristen during the golden years of the franchise. Season 11, here we come.

While Tom copes with the Bravo cameras back in his face, he decided to back out of other public obligations. Of course, he won’t let his cover band miss a show. He’s paying good money for the opportunity to stand on stage. This reminds me of those cringe trumpet-solo Cameos he used to send people for spare change, but let’s stick to the topic.

According to Page Six, Tom canceled a pre-scheduled interview with the outlet to discuss his proud partnership with the early-2000’s drug Hydroxycut. Talk about scraping the bottom of the sponsorship barrel. I know Lisa Vanderpump could have at least gotten these kids a bump-it deal or something a tinge more current.

A spokesperson for Hydroxycut revealed that within hours of Tom receiving the backlash for his tryst with Raquel, he was “no longer available for press.” Perhaps that has more to do with Bravo picking up filming? The rep added the weight-loss partnership has “not changed” aside from “being forced to push interviews back.”

Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were scheduled to run a sweepstakes where they give one lucky fan a trip to Los Angeles to meet them at Tom Tom and Schwartz and Sandy’s. “The winner may get all of the gossip before we do,” a rep joked.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life”

If you’re looking for more gossip, here it is: the report from Page Six continues, saying “Ariana is heartbroken”, “betrayed,” and “blindsided” by the news of Tom and Raquel. They say she had “no idea there were any issues” in their relationship.

Ariana found out Sandoval had been unfaithful after she discovered a sexually explicit video from Raquel on Tom’s phone. Here’s to hoping we get a sneak peek of that as Season 10 of the show continues to air.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO WATCHING THE DEMISE OF TOM AND ARIANA AS SEASON 10 CONTINUES? DO YOU THINK TOM AND RAQUEL WERE TOGETHER BEFORE HALLOWEEN?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]