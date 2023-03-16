Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Sets Record Straight On Scheana Shay; Raquel Leviss Assault Claims

Thanks to Scandoval, former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute has been resurrected from banishment. She was the first person to rush to Ariana’s side to support her when she found out that Tom Sandoval had been cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Fellow castmate Scheana Shay also jumped to Ariana’s side, too. But she might have defended her in more ways than one. Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana. She claimed that Scheana got physical with her when she heard the news about Raquel and Sandoval’s betrayal.

As reported by Page Six, Kristen appeared on an episode of The Viall Files podcast to defend Scheana for (allegedly) defending Ariana. There are many layers of defense in this mess! Kristen stated, “I know Scheana was pissed off, but … Scheana can not punch someone no matter how mad she is.” She added, “She waves a buck five, and her nails are longer than her fingers. It’s just bulls–t.” I think Kristen actually said Scheana “weighs” a buck five, as in 105 lbs.

Regardless, Kristen’s point was that Scheana isn’t exactly a powerhouse that could cause much damage with her fist. Kristen did reluctantly admit that Scheana “possibly pushed” Raquel or “maybe scratched her with a nail.” And Kristen is just fine with that.

“I applaud her if she did. I got backhanded by Stassi [Schroeder], well-deserved, [in 2014], and did you see me pressing charges?” she questioned. Kristen went on to say that Raquel should “grow up” and that Scheana “didn’t break your bones.”

As for the pictures that Raquel put out as evidence of the alleged attack, Kristen scoffed that Raquel’s eyes have “always been a lot darker underneath.” And the scratch Raquel was sporting? Kristen attributed it to taking “red lip liner and [drawing] a line.”

Kristen was also quick to note that those injuries were nowhere to be seen the first time Raquel was papped after the scandal. She pointed out that there were “no marks on her face.”

Raquel’s accusations stem from the night the two appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live together. News of Sandoval’s infidelity, which reportedly went on for seven months, broke right after the show. While Scheana and Raquel were out together.

Raquel quickly filed a restraining order and the hearing is set to take place on March 29th. The season 10 VPR reunion is scheduled to film on March 23rd, leaving the ability to proceed up in the air.

Said Kristen, “How convenient that she get this ridiculous temporary restraining order against Scheana. How convenient that Raquel now does not have to sit under those hot lights and be on the hot seat. I think it’s really f–king convenient and it’s Raquel’s way of getting out of it.”

But host Andy Cohen is seemingly unconcerned about the matter. He said on his Radio Andy show that the reunion will be “great.” He also teased solo interviews with Raquel and Scheana as a “hypothetical” way around the legalities of it.

Scheana has staunchly denied Raquel’s claims that she physically assaulted her. The VPR OG’s lawyer issued a statement that read in part, “[For Raquel] to try to shift the blame and point the finger at [Scheana] when she’s the one who’s an admitted liar and she’s the one who’s been going around Ariana’s back — this is something that is mind-boggling and something that Scheana still hasn’t wrapped her head around.”

