Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Whether She Believes Scheana Shay Punched Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules has quite literally been ruling my life for the past week. Following the news of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair, the Bravoverse erupted. And everyone (including Bravolebs) is trying to process the situation.

For reference, this clown, aka Tom, had been in a “dedicated” and committed relationship with Ariana Madix for 10 years before throwing it all away. James Kennedy, Raquel’s ex, confirmed this scandal by spilling a ton of tea. The duo was bold enough to have sex in Tom and Ariana’s home. While Ariana was sleeping.

I mean, talk about low down and dirty. And to top it all off, Ariana found out about this affair while supporting her man’s terrible singing voice at one of his cringe concerts. There, she allegedly found explicit images and videos of Raquel on Tom’s phone. A source said that Ariana “was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels.”

Although terrible for Ariana, fans will be able to see this play out on Season 10 of Pump Rules. Another insider close to production confirmed the couple’s split and added that cameras were rolling to capture the aftermath. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film … to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

The VPR cast showering Ariana with love isn’t surprising. People like Scheana Shay have been friends with her for years. Raquel and Scheana appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently, and sources say that’s when Scheana found out about the news. The former friends were involved in a “heated confrontation.”

According to Raquel, Scheana was so upset that she allegedly punched her in the face and bruised her eye. Even though some would say Scheana was in the right, Raquel still filed a restraining order against her Pump Rules co-star. “Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated,” Raquel said in her apology statement.

Scheana has not come forward to address the claims. According to Page Six, her SUR boss is telling it all. “I think she slapped her around the chops,” Lisa Vanderpump told Andy on WWHL. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana was her best friend for like 12 years.”

LVP continued, “You forget it’s not just the show. They were together working four or five years before the show. They grew up together. She very much kind of has Ariana’s back.”

Right now, fans are still waiting to see the outcome of Raquel’s legal moves against the cast. Will she attend the reunion? Will Scheana attend the reunion? At this point, no one really knows. But trust and believe I’m keeping my eyes peeled.

[Photo by: Christopher Polk/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]