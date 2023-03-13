Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay’s Lawyer Says She Is “Devastated” Raquel Leviss Is Trying To “Shift The Blame” With Restraining Order

Ariana Madix isn’t the only one feeling devastated in the aftermath of Scandoval. After finding out that longtime partner Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with co-star Raquel Leviss, the cast of Vanderpump Rules quickly rallied around Ariana.

Certainly, no one seemed to show more support than Scheana Shay. Allegedly in the form of giving Raquel a knuckle sandwich. Scheana has vehemently denied the claim. Her lawyer, Neama Rahmani recently spoke to Us Weekly about how Scheana is handling the matter.

Neama stated, “Here’s someone that [Scheana] considered a dear friend, a younger sister. Scheana is obviously upset. [She] and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated.”

Thank goodness Scheana didn’t let Raquel into her home with her man right there! Scandoval could have easily been Brocktrayal. And “betrayal” is something that Scheana’s attorney explained Ariana’s friends are feeling as well, thanks to Sandoval’s actions.

Shortly after news broke about Sandoval’s infidelity, Scheana reportedly got physical with Raquel after an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. Raquel quickly filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana.

The court documents read in part, “[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye.” Evidently, Raquel is also claiming that she has a cut above her eye and “blurred vision” as a result of the alleged altercation.

Scheana’s denial was just as swift. She said through Neama in a statement, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period.”

The statement continued, “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

RELATED: Scheana Shay’s Lawyer Explains How Raquel Leviss’ Restraining Order Could Affect The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Neama noted that Scheana is also confused as to why Raquel would go after her. “[For Raquel] to try to shift the blame and point the finger at [Scheana] when she’s the one who’s an admitted liar and she’s the one who’s been going around Ariana’s back — this is something that is mind-boggling and something that Scheana still hasn’t wrapped her head around,” her attorney said in a previous statement.

As for the other legal matter Raquel is pursuing, Scheana claims she has nothing to do with that, either. Raquel’s attorney sent the VPR cast letters requesting that they delete an explicit video she sent to Sandoval. The same one that allegedly tipped Ariana off to their affair. Raquel’s lawyer claimed that it was recorded “illegally” and “without permission” by Raquel.

Neama asserted, “I can tell you that Scheana has never received the video. She has never seen the video. So any allegations with respect to Scheana in the video, I mean, those just aren’t true.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCHEANA ASSAULTED RAQUEL? IS RAQUEL TRYING TO SHIFT THE BLAME?

[Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]