Raquel Leviss Unsure Whether She’ll Attend The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Fans of Vanderpump Rules have been looking forward to this season’s reunion show ever since news broke about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s tawdry affair behind girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back. We’ve all been anticipating the fireworks that will happen when the cast gathers in one place. Andy Cohen had better increase his budget for security.

But now Rachel Raquel is expressing doubts about attending the reunion at all. Really? So she’s cool with sneaking around Ariana’s back and having sex with another woman’s man for seven months, but she can’t face her in person? Or maybe she’s afraid of the wrath of the rest of the cast, most of whom are decidedly #TeamAriana?

TMZ is reporting that Raquel has been dodging Pump Rules production “honchos” and refusing to confirm her attendance at the reunion. She is also rumored to be telling friends she has “no plans of participating in the reunion taping . . . [either] in-person or remotely.” Isn’t she contractually obligated to attend? Isn’t that her job?

However, things seemed to turn around a few days later (possibly attorneys were involved), and the Man-Stealing Cheater is reportedly talking to producers again and expected to appear in person.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Calls Raquel Leviss “A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing”; Addresses Future Of Vanderpump Rules

I guess Bravo handled that pesky restraining order Raquel slapped on Scheana Shay for an alleged physical assault. Reportedly, when Scheana found out that Raquel and Tom had been cheating behind her best friend’s back, Scheana shoved Raquel against a wall and punched her in the eye. Isn’t Raquel a good 4 or 5 inches taller than Scheana? Could Scheana even reach her eye?

Even VPR alum Kristen Doute questioned Scheana actually hitting someone. “Scheana can not punch someone no matter how mad she is,” she said. “She weighs a buck five, and her nails are longer than her fingers. It’s just bulls–t.”

The temporary restraining order is good until at least the end of the month, when the case will be heard in court. Scheana’s attorney claims, “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat, who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel (Raquel), period.”

Last week on Watch What Happens Live, a guest asked Andy whether the restraining order would prevent James Kennedy’s former fiancé and the Good as Gold — um — “singer” from being on set together for the reunion taping. Andy answered confidently, “We’ll take care of it.” So I guess they did. God bless Bravo’s legal team.

Raquel absolutely needs to be at the reunion, since fans are clamoring for it. And Scheana needs to be there, too — admittedly, not seated next to Raquel — so that they can discuss argue about the details of the alleged “physical assault.” I’ve seen the photos of the so-called “black eye.” Come on, Rachel! Did you see Heather Gay’s shiner? Now that was a black eye, not the tiny grey smudge your picture shows. I wake up with darker circles than that every day of my life. Puh-leeze!

Though a specific date for the reunion taping has yet to be announced, sources are saying it’s supposed to happen this week in Los Angeles. Let the fireworks begin!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SCHEANA ACTUALLY PUNCHED RACHEL/RAQUEL? OR IS RAQUEL JUST TRYING TO DIVERT ATTENTION AWAY FROM HER AND TOM? ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO THE VPR REUNION?

[Photo credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]