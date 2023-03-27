Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Grab Dinner After Reunion

Scandoval does dinner! Nothing says zero regrets like shamelessly showing your face in an intimate setting with your illicit lover. Ordering oysters is a nice touch, too.

According to Page Six, disgraced Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted dining together after filming the Season 10 reunion. The duo hit up The Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood.

TMZ obtained photos of the couple, who shocked the reality TV universe by carrying on a seven-month affair behind Ariana Madix’s back. With no reason to hide now, except perhaps shame, Tom and Raquel went public with their romance.

The couple supposedly ordered a bottle of red wine and some oysters. For sure a little post-reunion aphrodisiac couldn’t hurt. No PDA was reported, but Tom and Raquel supposedly looked like a couple.

Raquel was overheard saying, “I can’t believe she said that.” Of course, the former beauty pageant contestant could have been speaking about any number of people, but a Pump Rules co-star would be the most obvious. “The anger towards them is to be expected,” a source previously told Page Six regarding the backlash Tom and Raquel would face at the reunion.

The duo was spotted earlier on location as filming for the reunion wrapped. Both Tom and Raquel were dressed in black and smoking outside their trailers.

Earlier last week, Raquel explained that she and Tom were “not putting a label on” their relationship. “We’re just kind of trying to get through these next few steps and trying to, you know, make amends, hear everybody out,” Raquel told a paparazzi outside a nail salon in LA.

She added, “I know a lot of people are angry, so I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes.”

Well, it seems the duo has at least sorted dinner out. Everything else remains up in the air. Raquel, who reportedly ghosted the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner earlier this month due to the fallout from their affair, said at the time that she “cared” for Tom but needed to “heal.”

As for Ariana, she reportedly wore her “revenge dress” for the reunion taping. The Fancy AF Cocktails author is living her best life now after processing Tom’s affair.

She was reportedly “blindsided” after discovering a sexually explicit video of Raquel on Tom’s phone earlier this month.

Page Six reached out to Tom and Raquel for comment, but has not heard back.

