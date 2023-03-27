Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Says That Ariana Madix “Has This Crazy Sense Of Empowerment”

Vanderpump Rules fans are anticipating the remainder of Season 10. Hints about Raquel Leviss’ true nature are dropping all over the place. She and Tom Sandoval started hooking up while the season was in production. And news of the affair broke in real-time. So it’s just a waiting game now.

Of course, the affair comes at a high price. Tom’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix was “heartbroken” and “blindsided” by his betrayal. VPR fans want to see her vindicated. And they are hoping karma settles the debt with the cheaters.

People reported that Ariana held her own at the reunion taping, which happened last week. The source said Ariana “is so strong, and she did great.”

Ariana has been focusing on her sandwich shop, named Something About Her. She is set to open the eatery with co-star Katie Maloney. The source added that the VPR duo, “are putting all of this energy into their business and moving faster than ever towards opening.”

The mood at the reunion was intense. It’s team Pump Rules versus Tom and Raquel. And they have no one to blame but themselves. The insider explained, “Tom and Raquel were defensive, and it was basically everyone against them. They are not displaying empathy at all.”

Co-star Scheana Shay gave Ariana a shout-out during a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast. She said it was “disgusting” for Ariana to discover Tom’s affair in “the way she did.”

“And then, it’s just out there for the whole world. But I think the way that the whole world has rallied behind her, she just has this crazy sense of empowerment that she’s just pulling through and pushing through, and she’s doing as best as she can,” Scheana added.

Indeed, Ariana was spotted in Mexico recently. She was laughing and dancing with friends at a destination wedding. She even wore a “revenge dress” to the reunion.

“You know, she got a new haircut, she did a live comedy show. She’s getting out there. We went to a concert literally the day after she found out about all,” Scheana explained.

There was also reunion drama due to the restraining order Raquel filed against Scheana. She claimed the Good As Gold singer “punched me in the face” in court documents. Though Scheana’s lawyer Neama Rahmani called the allegations “a fabrication,” there were concerns that the legal parameters would derail the reunion.

However, both Scheana and Raquel were present for the taping. They were forced to stay at least 100 feet apart and the mother of one was not allowed to address Raquel directly.

Naturally, the focus of the reunion was Tom and Raquel’s affair. And given what an insider previously said, it sounds like Ariana didn’t get a sincere apology. Those two just want to make excuses for their shocking behavior.

“They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana,” a source said when the news broke. “She put up with a lot over the years, but she won’t sit back and be disrespected this way.”

