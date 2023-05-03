Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield Tease ‘Epic’ Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15

Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield are dropping hints about the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta season. While we wait with bated breath for the premiere, Marlo and Shereé promise big things ahead.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Marlo and Shereé teased what we can expect in Season 15. The group’s direction is fluctuating and we are definitely not dealing with pacified ladies in a knitting club. Let’s go, everybody!

Go ahead and call it a comeback…

According to Marlo, the next season is “epic.” Shereé added it’s “incredible.” Marlo does not deny she was drained from the drama but Shereé feels “it’s a really great season.” Since these two have a rep to protect, I’m going to believe them.

It’s going to be all about looking for love for the single ladies. For Drew Sidora, navigating her future joining those ranks. Shereé’s drama goes from “zero to messy real quick.” Now that she’s no longer calling Tyrone (call him), she’s got another winner in Martell Holt.

Martell will endure the pleasure of being screamed at by Kenya Moore about his alleged cheating ways. Shereé said she “didn’t see that coming, it seemed like everybody was happy.”

Marlo added, “One good thing you guys didn’t see in the trailer, Shereé is, there is a lot of trying to bring everyone together and bring peace.” But it sounds like peace is eluding them for the most part.

Shereé wished her co-stars would have brought their concerns about Martell to her privately instead of on camera. Okay, Bone Collector, that’s not how any of this works. She implied the other women don’t have enough going on in their own lives and mess with hers. “Let me know your source but don’t just bring to me random gossip,” Shereé shared.

Marlo ventured out into the dating world but doesn’t label anything. There is someone she likes and thankfully they can bond over their mutual collection of mug shots. As a bonus, Kenya’s new guy previously dated Marlo, so that’s already a lit match soaked in gasoline.

Ultimately it looks like Marlo and Kenya’s friendship hit the skids forever. Marlo is utilizing a life coach who is giving her tools to cope with the madness, but even she admits, “Sometimes it doesn’t work.”

It looks like we have a lot to look forward to. Shereé has “no regrets” about anything and said, “It is what it is.” And Marlo had a great time. “I’m looking forward to everything. My nephews, dating, everything. We had our ups and downs, but it was a great season.”

Season 15 of Real Housewives of Atlanta will begin Sunday, May 7 on Bravo.

