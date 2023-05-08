Sanya Richards-Ross Says Kenya Moore Is ‘Trying to Pick’ on Her in RHOA Season 15

Sound the alarm! The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Sanya Richards-Ross teased her upcoming beef with Kenya Moore, and yep — it sounds explosive. Although Sanya is still one of Atlanta’s newest peach holders, she was unafraid to explore the group’s drama during her first season. She fought entirely with Drew Sidora and even had a little beef with RHOA vet Kenya. Neither of their feuds was THAT serious, and viewers saw them attempt to repair things at the Season 14 reunion. However, Sanya’s recent statements led viewers to believe things may not have been smooth sailing between her and her castmates for her second go-around.

Sanya says Kenya wanted to pick on her during Season 15

When she appeared on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Sanya spilled some tea about her upcoming conflict with Kenya. “What had happened was Kenya was trying to find a reason to pick on me,” she said.

“And she’s saying that when I was on Watch What Happens Live last year, Andy [Cohen] asked me if her butt was real. And I really don’t know.”

The discourse around whether Kenya’s butt is natural or not is odd. It’s been a running theme in this group since Moore first appeared on the show. At one point, she and former Housewife Phaedra Parks released workout-style DVDs to grow your “donkey” or “stallion booty.” Despite all the rumors, Kenya has always remained that her butt is entirely hers. But that doesn’t mean everyone believes it.

After Andy asked Sanya her thoughts on Kenya’s derrière, the Olympic gold medalist had an interesting take. “I’mma speak on this because I love Kenya,” she said. “But when Marlo brings it to your attention and you look at the shape of it, it looks like it could potentially be a fake booty. But I’m not sure, I’m not sure.”

Sanya’s statements clearly rubbed the former Miss USA the wrong way. According to Ross, Kenya later confronted her about her comments while filming. “So then she brings it up at the table and I’m like, ‘How am I supposed to know if your butt is real or not? Like, I still don’t know,” she said.

If you watched last season, you know Kenya and Sanya exchanged words while in Jamaica — and it wasn’t easy for Ross. “I started to ask the other girls to help,” she revealed. “So, that is how that comes up again. I hope the butt doesn’t come up anymore. I’m over Kenya’s butt!”

I hope so too. Because, quite frankly, we have more important things to talk about this season. Like Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s relationship, Marlo Hampton and her nephews, and of course, Drew’s messy divorce from Ralph Pittman. I’ll be tuned in, waiting to see it all take place.

Besides her beef with Kenya, Sanya revealed she’s ready for her sophomore season. “I feel like last year was kind of a reset, you know? I was new to the cast … and this year, I kind of feel like I got a lot of skin in the game, I’m building real friendships and it just felt good.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE LADIES QUESTIONING KENYA ABOUT HER BODY? DO YOU THINK THIS IS OUT OF LINE? WERE SANYA’S STATEMENTS ON WWHL WRONG?