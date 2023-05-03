Rachel Fuda Calls Jennifer Aydin a ‘Hypocrite’ for Repeating Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor

Rachel Fuda is breathing new life into the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey. She basically entered the Mortal Kombat arena and chose Melissa Gorga as her fighter. This obviously doesn’t bode well for any possible relationship with Teresa Giudice.

It also means Rachel probably won’t get along with any of Teresa’s friends except for Switzerland, Dolores Catania. She certainly doesn’t seem to have a strong bond with Jennifer Aydin, especially after Jenn’s loose lips repeated a rumor.

This season Melissa’s marriage is under a microscope because whatever takes the optics off of Luis Ruelas will suffice. After Jennifer’s marriage was tainted by the revelation of Bill Aydin’s extra-curricular activities, it seems Melissa is now in the batting cage preparing to swing.

Rachel was a guest on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen exactly what she thinks of Jennifer talking about anyone else’s alleged infidelity other than her husband’s.

Rachel keeps it real…

Andy wanted to chit-chat about the “fallout from Ireland”. He asked, “What do you make of Jennifer revealing the rumor about Melissa to Danielle [Cabral]?” Rachel wasted no time in answering. She said, “Like, this is so hypocritical.” This is true but also RHONJ is a master class for any future hypocrites in training.

Rachel also didn’t feel sorry for Danielle when she was on the phone having boo-hoo time with her husband because she felt ganged up on. Also, as Danielle is a connoisseur of reality television and has probably never missed an episode of this show, she should have seen this coming. It’s all about earning those chops.

While Melissa continues to deny cheating on poor Joe Gorga, keep in mind both Jennifer and Teresa have a vested interest in keeping their men under the radar. Bill’s previous experience with infidelity was heartbreaking for Jennifer and we know Luis is walking around in Nonno’s pjs. Tre doesn’t need any more smoke headed her way.

Obviously, the easiest course of action would be to aim at Melissa and hope something sticks. We are ducking and covering because the reunion is coming up soon and it was so crazy, poor Andy almost ran away.

Stick around. Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU REALLY THINK MELISSA GORGA CHEATED ON HER HUSBAND? IS IT POSSIBLE TERESA AND JENNIFER ARE TRYING TO KEEP THE FOCUS OFF THEIR MEN?