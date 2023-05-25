Is James Kennedy Jealous of Tom Sandoval’s Relationship With Raquel Leviss?

James Kennedy spent a lot of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reacting strongly to Raquel Leviss. His new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, as young and as fresh to the group as she is, seemed to catch on to her predecessor’s antics very quickly. She was uncomfortable with James’ demeanor and the seemingly constant conversation about Raquel.

It was entertaining early in the season, but as Scandoval broke in real-time, and Raquel’s actions became more inappropriate, it was time to consider things differently. Perhaps James wasn’t jealous, just outraged by Raquel’s audacity and poor boundary recognition. Katie Maloney and Lala Kent reacted similarly. The only difference was, neither of those ladies were romantically involved with Raquel.

James was absolutely hilarious and spot-on about Raquel’s antics. He will always deny being jealous. Perhaps it doesn’t matter whether he is or isn’t over his ex-fiance. He makes for great reality TV watching. But just to be sure, Andy Cohen put him on the spot during a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live.

James isn’t fazed by the potential of his ex in a serious relationship with Sandoval

Andy had the celebrity DJ play a game of Are You Jealous? during which WWHL guest Tinx had to guess if James felt a certain way about a given statement. Then the VPR star was to confirm if she was correct or not. Of course, the Bravo executive went right in for the kill.

The first question concerned Raquel and Tom Sandoval OF COURSE. Andy asked, “Are you jealous when you think about the idea of Raquel and Sandoval entering into a serious, monogamous relationship?”

Tinx guessed that James is not at all jealous. Which he confirmed that the idea of a relationship between Sandoval and Raquel doesn’t faze him.

It may be a redundant question. Raquel has gone into hiding at a voluntary mental health facility. The rumor is that they have broken up. Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix is having none of it though. The truth may or may not make this question/answer worth it.

