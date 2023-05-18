Ariana Madix Does Not Believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have Broken Up, Reveals Love Letters

Right before the season finale of Vanderpump Rules, some interesting news broke. Apparently, Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss ended their Harlequin Romance. Their forbidden love was allegedly laid to rest, but Ariana Madix isn’t buying any of it.

Tom and Raquel have lied about so much, Why should anyone believe their Hail Mary attempt at redemption is anything more than another well-constructed fib? Ariana appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the final episode and Andy Cohen wanted her take on the break-up.

Break up or Fake out?

#PumpRules star Ariana Madix reacts to the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss breakup rumors. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/mnh55UKnvL — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 18, 2023

Last night Ariana showed up on WWHL in a dress that killed everything she walked on. It was her chance to address everything thing that’s happened under the umbrella of Scandoval, but first Andy wanted to discuss the latest breaking (up) news.

Bullet dodger Ariana chuckled as Andy asked her what she thought of the rumor that Rachel dipped out of Tom’s love bubble. “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago,” she said. Quick question. What kind of brain cell removal procedure does one have to go through before she decides to send love letters to the home where her cheating-ass man’s partner lives?

Ariana claims she didn’t read the hand-written letters, saying “it’s illegal” because they were addressed to Tom. She told Andy, “I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table, and walked away.” Ariana confirmed the letters were in Raquel’s handwriting, but at this time we do not know if they were written in crayon.

Andy wanted to know if the return address was “From her treatment facility.” Ariana replied, “I guess. I don’t know.” Sandoval has claimed to have had zero contact with Raquel since she entered a mental health facility. This is mighty convenient considering he recently shared numerous photos traipsing around Arizona, where Raquel’s family resides.

It remains to be seen if Tom and Raquel are truly broken up or if this is another attempt to ensure no one ever takes them seriously again. Hope their redemption tour does better than Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, the bar is very low.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday, May 24 from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. Parts 2 and 3 will air on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET

TELL US- DO YOU THINK TOM AND RAQUEL HAVE BROKEN UP? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL CONTINUE LYING TO EVERYONE? ARE THEY TRYING TO MAKE NICE BEFORE THE NEW SEASON BEGINS?