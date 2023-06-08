Tamra Judge Picks the Most ‘Overrated’ Housewife

When Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge hit up Watch What Happens Live, she was, as usual, up for anything. Host Andy Cohen lives for shady games, and he picked a reliably shady one for Tamra.

In a game titled, Truth or Tamra Gets Naked Wasted, Tamra and fellow guest Lala Kent had to answer some probing questions. If neither opted to answer, then Tamra took a sip of her cocktail.

Is she a criminally overrated housewife?

Andy asked Tamra to pick the “most overrated Housewife of all time.” She immediately said, “Teresa [Giudice].” Andy looked surprised and commented, “Wow!”

Of course, this isn’t the first squabble between the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and Tamra. Tamra compared Teresa’s husband Luis Ruelas to Vicki Gunvalson’s infamous ex, Brooks Ayers.

As you may recall, Brooks pretended to have cancer. And Luis is almost a walking red flag at this point. I’m not second-guessing Tamra’s opinion.

Teresa called out Tamra for having RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo on her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod. Why? Because Caroline was going to discuss the incident from Season 4 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip involving Brandi Glanville. Tamra and Brandi are tight, so Teresa questioned Tamra’s loyalty.

Tamra blasted Teresa on her podcast. “Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I’m not having it!” Tamra added, “This is me telling you shut the f–k up.”

In May 2023, Tamra took another shot at her favorite target. After Teresa mentioned Melissa Gorga’s daughter during a spat with Melissa, Tamra went off. That’s right. Here comes the judgment!

“I am team — especially now — Melissa, one thousand percent. One thing that I really like about Joe [Gorga] and Melissa is they do not put their kids in the middle,” she explained. “And they do not say bad things about Teresa to their kids. It’s like don’t get the kids involved, don’t do it.”

The ball is in your court, Teresa. Tamra is ready and waiting for you to define the word “criminal.”

