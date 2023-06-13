Teresa Giudice Calls Melissa Gorga a ‘Gaslighting B*tch’ in RHONJ Reunion Preview

All hands on deck because you know what happens tonight! Yes, my friends we are returning to the toxic waters of Real Housewives of New Jersey, reunion style. Bravo has had its hands full of radioactive fallout after Vanderpump Rules threw a major scandal in the mix. But RHONJ is here to let you know the drama isn’t over quite yet.

In a preview ahead of the reunion, Teresa Giudice and her audacity have a go at Melissa Gorga and her lack of fu-ks to give. As the clip shows, things go from civil to stupid in about 30 seconds. And as you might guess, it’s because of Teresa and the Gorgas’ neverending feud. Pot calling the kettle on line one!

Not a gaslighting b-tch!

Andy Cohen is thankful he has a toddler because perhaps it afforded him extra patience during these trying times. This reunion is unhinged and if confusion could fly, they would be at an airport. He began by welcoming the husbands to the show and probably wondering when Luis Ruelas would let his red freak flag fly.

After some small talk, Andy asked Luis about Nonno’s pajamas and it was all downhill from there. Luis tried to provide a meager excuse and admitted his words to Joe Gorga were creepy. He managed to navigate that into wanting a “family” with Joe, which Joe acknowledged. Depending on your penchant for histrionics, this is where it goes bad.

Joe said Luis repeatedly screws him over and Tre was at her best when she got out of the slammer. He said she was nice, humble, and fans do remember Tre maintained that personality for about five minutes. When Joe added how he kept in touch with his sister after her release, she chimed in that it was only because they were filming. Cue the yelling.

So much shouting …

Teresa proceeds to attack Joe for not doing enough and taking her out on the town. Joe tried to reason she was in her single era and often not home. As Tre and Joe begin speaking over each other, Melissa enters the chat to defend her husband.

Viewers were treated to a split screen of the argument because now I guess we’ve gone full Jerry Springer in the studio. Teresa tries to shut Melissa down but Mel’s not having it anymore and continues backing Joe up. While Andy reviews his last wishes in his head, Tre calls Melissa a liar and somehow it goes back to Melissa getting on the show just to irritate her beloved sister-in-law.

Teresa just wanted to talk to hEr BrOtHeR who she previously disowned moments before, so that topic was revisited as well. Tre announced it was the last time she would be speaking to Joe, so Melissa wanted her to “get it all out.” It all comes to a head when Teresa quips that Melissa is “a gaslighting b-tch.” Once again Teresa alleges all of her problems are Melissa’s fault. End scene.

Good luck to the viewing audience! The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion continues tonight (Tuesday) at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – ARE YOU WATCHING THE REUNION? ARE YOU TEAM MELISSA OR TEAM TERESA?