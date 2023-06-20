Pump Rules Fans Question Tom Sandoval’s Shady Lyrics About Tom Schwartz

Tom Sandoval refuses to step out of the glaring spotlight from Scandoval. His cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend, Raquel Leviss, made him a villain. But the Vanderpump Rules star seems to relish the attention.

Sandoval is a 40-year-old wannabe rock star. He fronts a cheesy cover band titled Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras. Correction- he paid musicians to perform with him. Shouldn’t that be the first pitchy signal that something is wrong?

He is also known for switching up the lyrics to one song in particular. He changed the words to the Fountains of Wayne tune Stacy’s Mom to Schwartz’s Mom. And Tom Schwartz was mortified. In May 2023, he changed the lyric to be, “Can’t you see that Raquel is hot for me.” But now, Sandoval allegedly bashed his bestie Schwartz in song.

How low will Sandoval go?

A fan noticed that the lyrics from a recent performance were allegedly different than before. The follower reposted a video from Sandoval’s June 18, 2023, Instagram Story. “I have never heard these lyrics before,” the fan wrote.

Sandoval crooned, “Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong.” I’ll give that a 10 on the cringe scale.

Schwartz and his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, sold their home during their divorce. This shade could be a response to Schwartz finally taking a step back from the havoc his bestie caused.

After not sharing what he knew about the affair timeline, Schwartz faced blowback from his friends. And Ariana, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend whom he cheated on, has cut all ties with him.

“Based on the way everything played out and how this came out. I look like I’m Tom’s f*cking wingman or something … I guess to some extent I was, based on what he had told me,” Schwartz said. “I just feel like he really betrayed my trust [and] my confidence.”

Sandoval and Schwartz are partners in Schwartz and Sandy’s. Sandoval is too busy assaulting the eardrums of the masses to help at his actual job.

“He made a big mess and he left it for us to clean up back at the businesses,” Schwartz explained. “It’s hard for me not to be resentful … I’m taking a break from Tom right now, I haven’t seen him in a while.” That may be one of the best decisions that Schwartz has made recently.

TELL US – IS SANDOVAL SHADING SCHWARTZ BY CHANGING THE LYRICS? WHY WOULD HE DO THAT?