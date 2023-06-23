Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann ‘Living on Different Sides of Home’ After Alleged Punch

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is STILL living inside of the Atlanta home she shares with her estranged husband, former love bug, and new enemy of Kim’s wallet, Kroy Biermann.

At the beginning of May, Kim and Kroy raced each other to a Georgia courthouse to mutually file for divorce. Since then, well, nothing good has happened. Both want primary custody of the four kids and both want child support. Kim allegedly bopped Kroy in the back of the head and he doesn’t think she’s safe around the kids.

While what goes up, must come down – what goes in doesn’t necessarily come out. Amid the messiness, Kroy and Kim are camped out on opposite sides of the home. Radar has the details.

Haus of Hate

Wish these two would suck it up and get it together for the sake of their children. But apparently, that’s too much to ask. Why wouldn’t two grown-ass adults stomp their feet and play games when the future therapy bills of their kids are at risk?

Kim and Kroy are allegedly out of money and insiders close to the couple are concerned about the children. “Their friends are saying enough is enough. These kids don’t deserve it. All they want is for their parents to stop fighting,” a source shared.

Another added, “The situation is an absolute travesty. Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home but still yell and scream at each other. The feeling is they’re both at fault. Kim’s being petty and Kroy’s being a jerk — but it’s not healthy for their kids.”

So much for Kroy and Kim having the “best interests of the children” in mind. Is this another example of adults trying to validate their ridiculous actions by pretending it’s for their offspring?

At this point, there is no better person. The irritated couple are currently waiting for a judge to rule on Kroy’s request to remove Kim from the property. Additionally, Kim wants Kroy to be drug tested – because apparently weed is the only thing she’s got on him. TEAM KIDS.

