Ariana Madix Spotted Filming Season 11 of Pump Rules, Raquel Leviss Nowhere To Be Found

Since March 2023, we’ve been obsessed with the Scandoval of it all. Can you blame us, though? Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with her best friend is just low-down, grimy behavior. As viewers watched the remainder of the season, it was clear Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had feelings for each other. And the revelations shared through the three-part reunion made it even more scandalous.

It makes sense why production would want to get cameras rolling right away. Tom and his conniving ways have been one of the biggest stories in pop culture for several months, and Vanderpump Rules was the highest-rated series on cable in June. Their storylines are spicy, the group’s drama is still hot, and everyone wants to know what’s happening with Raquel and Tom. But as of recently, not everyone has signed their contract to return.

Ariana is thriving, and Raquel is a no-show

Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

TMZ captured Pump Rules’ Ariana out filming with her co-star Katie Maloney recently. As of now, not too much is going on. Just casual vibes and lots of smiles. After what she went through last season, based on the photos, Ariana seems to be glowing.

An inside source shared that the reality stars filmed for a couple of hours as they shopped around WeHo for their sandwich shop. They also shared that James Kennedy and Tom Schwartz filmed with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd late into the night. Based on the inside scoop, everyone except for one will be back in the mix.

News also broke that Raquel hasn’t yet signed on for the latest season of VPR. Her apprehension is understandable — especially after becoming Public Enemy No. 1. However, many viewers are interested in seeing how she can interact with the rest of the group while being on the outs.

It’s no surprise that dealing with the fallout of Scandoval put an immense amount of stress on the reality star. She’s been open about her mental health and the steps she’s taken to safeguard it. It would be unsurprising if she decides not to return, but her appearance would undoubtedly make for an entertaining show.

