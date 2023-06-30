Andy Cohen Promises RHONJ Won’t Get Rebooted Like RHONY ‘Yet’

There’s been plenty of news surrounding the cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey as of late. Following their fiery season and explosive reunion, there’s been tons of speculation regarding which Housewives will return for the next season. Nothing has been set in stone regarding Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s reappearance, but fans are split exactly down the middle regarding which sister they prefer.

Because of Giudice’s OG status and ability to create entertaining content, her return seems almost guaranteed. Gorga, on the other hand, may have a more challenging time securing that contract. Many fans are over the back-and-forth between their family, and moving forward with them both seems impossible. However, Andy Cohen says anything is possible.

“I think there’s a world where anything could happen,” he told Showbiz CheatSheet.

RHONJ is NOT on pause

Let’s face it. The beef between the Gorgas and Giudices is so intense it’s stopped the next season’s production. But, if you’re worried Jersey will end up like the Real Housewives of New York City with a brand-new cast, Bravo’s fairy godfather says we’re not there — at least for now.

“I don’t think we’re at that place yet,” he revealed. “I don’t think we need to … you could keep them both on and you could take one or the other off or you could take them both off. And the show would still be great.”

It seems the network still has tough casting decisions to make, but according to Andy, RHONJ isn’t on hiatus like other series’ have been before.

“It’s not really on pause,” he said. “That was a little blown up. I mean we always take a minute between seasons. And then suddenly it made it look like we were in the middle of production and we shut the cameras down.”

