Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Another Situation’ in Pump Rules Season 11

Lisa Vanderpump was basking in the afterglow of two Emmy nominations for Vanderpump Rules. The show scored one Emmy nod for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program and one for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Scandoval is the gift that keeps on giving. Ariana Madix is winning in her personal and professional life. Pump Rules co-stars made bank from selling merch about the scandal. And the ratings rocketed up thanks to the drama. Meanwhile, Tom Sandoval and his creepy mustache toured with his cover band and ignored his actual businesses. Stellar business decision.

Now that Season 11 of VPR is filming, how can it top Scandoval? Lisa spoke with Extra’s Billy Bush about some juicy new drama coming up on Season 11.

Who is going to cause drama next season?

First off, Lisa is loving every moment of VPR being nominated for an Emmy. “Overwhelmed. So excited. But you know, to get a nomination, two nominations — one for editing as well — it’s been such a long time coming … in the 10th season. So, I’m so grateful,” she explained.

Billy mentioned Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating behind Ariana’s back. He called the show “a beast” thanks to Scandoval.

Lisa replied, “It is a bit of a beast — you’re right. In fact, we’re right in the middle of another situation right now.” Spill that tea, Lisa!

Alas, even though Billy pushed, Lisa refused to give any details. “I’m not gonna share that, Billy. I’m not giving up anything,” she stated.

Both Lisa and Billy agreed that Sandoval received too much hate for cheating on Ariana. Who, other than his bestie Tom Schwartz, will film with Sandoval?

Raquel is also returning to the show, so everyone will be laser-focused on any interaction between the former lovers. Season 11 is shaping up to be a good one.

