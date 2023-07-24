Sutton Stracke Praises ‘Thick and Thin’ Friendship with Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards could certainly use some great friends right now. First, there were rumors that the actress obtained her new thinner physique by using Ozempic. She denied those claims. Then the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG was under the microscope because of her marital woes.

Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, separated after being married for 27 years. The couple posted a joint statement on Instagram confirming their marital struggles. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.

However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the statement read. The duo is working on their relationship. They share three daughters. And Kyle has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie from her previous marriage. Mauricio has always nurtured a close relationship with his stepdaughter. So, it is no surprise that the couple is trying to put their family first.

Kyle has a friend

Kyle’s RHOBH co-star, Sutton Stracke, started the week off right with a sweet Instagram post. She posted a photo of herself hugging Kyle. “Happy Monday! #smiles are real and so is the #friendship through thick and thin,” Sutton captioned the post.

Kyle hit up the comments, posting several emojis, including hearts, blowing kisses, and praying hands. She added the words, “Love you.”

Sutton’s bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, has been in touch with Kyle since the news broke. But on Watch What Happens Live, Garcelle revealed that Kyle’s marriage to Mauricio was a hot topic during filming for Season 13. “Yes, for sure. Sutton [Stracke] and I were suspicious,” she stated.

Andy Cohen claimed that viewers will have a better understanding of Kyle and Mauricio’s split after watching Season 13 of RHOBH. I hope so because I want the tea!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is rumored to return to Bravo in November 2023.

