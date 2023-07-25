Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder Call Out Double Standards After Scandoval

Last season Vanderpump Rules had Scandoval and somehow upended the better part of the free world with a cheating scandal. It was probably the most memorable storyline in Bravo history. It also earned the show an Emmy nomination.

So it’s natural for jealousy to creep in and rear its ugly head. Some current and former stars of Pump Rules might feel some type of way because, in technical terms, Tom Sandoval’s cheating was the best thing that ever happened to Ariana Madix. Now Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder call out the double standards from their own experience with scandal.

BJs for PJs isn’t the same as your BFF lying, right?

Lala appeared on Stassi’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi and the two had a meeting of the minds about the infidelity they’ve experienced. Ariana’s buddy Lala implied Ari was the “perfect victim” when compared to fans thinking Lala was hit with Karma when Randall Emmett cheated.

“People looked at me like I deserved it,” Lala said. Her situation compared to Ariana’s isn’t in the same realm. The only similar aspect is they were both cheated on by a significant other, the logistics are entirely different.

“They look at me like, ‘Well you wrecked a home.’ And whether that’s true or not, like, I’m done explaining how that happened. If people wanna believe that, that’s fine. But I am looked at as the girl who like, deserves certain things because I’m very vocal. People have seen me for many years go off and so it’s looked at as like, ‘Well this was just humbling for you. You needed this,’” Lala added.

While Ariana and Sandoval may or may not have been together prior to their official relationship, thankfully no children were involved with either party. The same cannot be said about Lala and Randall’s situation with his ex-wife.

That said, Stassi co-signed Lala’s point. “I completely understand this because just like in the first few seasons of Vanderpump Rules when Jax [Taylor] cheated, then when Jax cheated with [Kristen Doute], and all of those little times, people were just like, ‘Well you’re such a b-tch, of course, you deserved it,’” she explained. She hadn’t been with Jax for a decade like Ariana and Tom. They hadn’t invested in a $2 million home together. Also, they were considerably younger.

The “perfect victim”

Perhaps Stassi and Lala would like to be cheated on again so they can get more sympathy next time? “When something like this happens, you have to be the perfect victim in it. You have to be neutral at all times. You can’t really have a past because if you have those things, you’re looked as someone who deserved it and even though it’s not fair and it doesn’t make any sense, that’s just the way it is,” Lala continued.

Okay, this is weird now. Stassi said, “You see somebody like Ariana who gets cheated on and the whole world just like, falls to her feet and it’s like, ‘Wait, hold on. A lot of us have been cheated on but we deserved it because we’re tougher?’”

“It’s just so weird to watch that people react to different women being cheated on so differently,” sure Jan.

Sorry Ariana had a better experience with having her life destroyed, I guess.

TELL US – ARE LALA AND STASSI JEALOUS OF ARIANA’S SUCCESS? DO YOU THINK ARIANA WILL RESPOND TO THEIR THOUGHTS?