Why Below Deck Should Feature More Bravo Crossovers

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan were the first Bravo personalities to charter a Below Deck yacht. Watching members of these two casts join forces in Season 3 was a gift for this reality television-obsessed writer. Garnering high viewership, it turns out that many felt this way about the Below Deck crossovers. Shortly after, Bravo stars Heather Gay, Kary Brittingham, Alexis Bellino, Liza Sandler, and Madison Simon came aboard as well.

These episodes were some of our personal favorites. With known faces on both sides of the equation, viewers’ connections to the guests and the crews can equally form. This is rare, as most charter guests walk on and off without so much as a single name remembered. It also makes the connections between the crossover guests and the crews easier, as some members on these series already know of each other from various Bravo events.

If anyone at the network is reading this, please feature more of these crossovers! We’ll even provide you with the perfect casts for consideration, as each of our chosen shows would bring something unique to this nautical franchise. That said, please, bring on every cast member—we need the entire team. For a follow-up crossover idea, we’ll also need Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach‘s new show to add commentary on the drama that would likely ensue should these Bravo stars crossover to appear on deck.

With that in mind, these are the reasons why we feel Below Deck should feature more crossovers with other series on Bravo.

Crews Could Eavesdrop on Universally-Known Drama

By this point, almost everyone has heard about the Vanderpump Rules #Scandoval storyline, including those on the various Below Deck crews. With Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval stuck onboard a yacht in the middle of an ocean, the drama would easily flow. While the interior department casually served, they could serve themselves as well, to the hot tea.

Drama isn’t the only thing that these personalities would bring to the Below Deck series. The majority of the Vanderpump Rules cast have extensive mixology backgrounds due to their many years spent working within Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurants. Once onboard, these special charter guests could offer up their recipes to the interior department, helping to create new mixed drink ideas for future guests. The casts across both series could even engage in a drink mixing competition, should poor weather leave everyone stuck at the dock.

Another thing that would make this Bravo crossover great is the themed parties that could take place. Over the years, those on the Vanderpump Rules cast have showcased their abilities to show up in extensive costumes. Therefore, the proper themed nights that they could bring to this series are endless. Between them all, they’d likely have extra attire for the Below Deck crews to wear during dinner services.

As both of these series feature people working in the service industry, this Bravo crossover would work seamlessly. We truly believe that this would bring in huge viewing numbers. We’d set everything aside to watch their episode(s).

Manners Combined With Chaos Would Boost Ratings

Bless their hearts, if there’s one thing that the cast of Southern Charm can do, it’s mind their manners. With dinner parties constantly taking place on this Charleston-based series, these guests would come fully prepared to enjoy a multi course dinner, all while saying the proper words of thanks to the hard working servers. They’d also bring along their typical, chaotic mess energy for the Below Deck crews to pretend to ignore as they worked. With these attributes, everyone wins, especially the viewers who love both series.

We’d give all that we own to watch Captain Lee (who would need to be brought back) and Patricia Altschul exchange wisdom on a yacht. Chrissy Teigen has also weighed in on this potential crossover. In a since-deleted tweet from 2016, Chrissy tagged Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. In her tweet, Chrissy asked “it’s my brother-in-law’s dream to have the Southern Charm cast on the Below Deck boat. Can this happen?”

We have this same ask, Bravo.

A Multi-Series Crossover Would Entertain Many

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip MUST next take place on Bravo’s Below Deck. This would be a crossover on top of a crossover, as this newer series uses Real Housewives across each of the varying cities for their seasons. As each of the Real Housewives series contain their own messy storylines, these intermixed casts can get explosive fast. Aka, this could equate to excellent television when combined with the ever-listening, equally snarky Below Deck crews.

With these wealthy charter guests onboard, many things would be certain. The fashion would be on point. The drama would be intense. The tips at the end would likely be large. We need this Bravo crossover, now.

