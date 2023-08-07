Everything That’s Leaked About Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming for Season 13 in February of 2023. During Season 12, dark storylines wreaked havoc amongst the women. This has caused many viewers to speculate on where this series could possibly be headed next.

To explain, during a cast trip to Aspen, Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton, sister of Kyle Richards, of hurling gay slurs at a DJ within a club. Lisa then took Kathy back to Kyle’s home, via a sprinter van, to sober up. Here, Lisa claimed that Kathy went off, trashing every member of their cast in the process.

Kathy denied these claims, but Lisa dug in. The cast stood divided over who they believed. Why there were zero cameras in that Aspen sprinter van and/or Kyle’s Aspen home, the world may never know, but will likely always question. It’s me, I’m the world.

Other storylines were also heavily toxic. Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Jax, fell victim to cyberbullying following his mother’s feuds with a few of the women. Many believed that Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne, or perhaps even Lisa might have been involved in hiring these racist online bots. Diana then hired an investigator to prove this theory wrong.

These accusations and events were all way too dark for escapism television. So what can viewers actually expect next? Read on to learn of everything that has leaked regarding a (hopefully) lighter Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

The Cast

Garcelle, Erika, Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all return for Season 13. That said, Kathy, Lisa, and Diana are all out.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim Richards, Camille Grammer, and Denise Richards will all reappear in friend-of roles to help save Season 13. In addition, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Cynthia Bailey, who recently moved to the 90210 area, will also have a few appearances.

As for new faces, Annemarie Wiley, an anesthesiologist and wife of former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, is rumored to be joining the cast. Adding to this rumor, Annemarie recently posted a selfie using the signature tell of this series, diamonds.

The Overall Tone

Many signs are pointing towards lighter cast interactions. In an earlier interview with People, Garcelle revealed, “I think we’re gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can.”

Speaking to E! News, Kyle seems to agree on Garcelle’s take, stating, “this season I would say, there’s a lot of drama, but we also have a lot of fun.”

Sutton has also weighed in, telling Page Six that “it’s going to be a really great, fast-paced, fun, exciting show. I think that we laugh a lot more, but there’s still a bunch of drama because girl, you cannot get seven women together and not have drama.”

Glamor, laughs, and comedy with doses of drama? This emotionally fulfills us.

Kyle and Mauricio’s Marriage Will Be “Explained”

In early July, rumors began to swirl that Kyle and Mauricio Umansky had separated. As these rumors began to grow, many speculated that Kyle had moved on with Morgan Wade, a 28-year-old female singer.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Erika hinted that this story will play out during Season 13. “What I can say is I spoke with Kyle and she’s going to explain herself and I’m gonna leave it right there,” she explained to host Andy Cohen. However, Erika then went one step further by adding “you know, unless somebody files for divorce…”

Things that make you go hmmm.

An Intense Dinner Will Occur

Referencing a past cast trip to Amsterdam where the fighting was next level, Kyle recently hinted that a similar in style dinner party will take place at her home during Season 13.

In an Amazon Live Q&A, Kyle teased “We’ve had some other Amsterdam-esque moments this season. One of them was at my house, a dinner party I had. You guys, this dinner party, people are saying it’s like the dinner party from hell, maybe more intense. I can’t wait to see it even though it wasn’t the best night for me, I can’t wait to see it on TV.”

Sutton also spoke on this event recently to Page Six, explaining that “it was a weed dinner.” Yasss, ladies.

The Cast Will Travel to Spain

Season 13’s cast trip will take place in Spain, according to Garcelle’s post from 13 weeks ago. Tagged in Spain, with a Spanish flag in the caption, the smiling cast can all be seen.

In Kyle’s Amazon Live, she also spoke on this trip, alluding that “a lot of crazy stuff happened in Spain.” Whether it’s “coke in the bathroom” Season 7 crazy, we’ve yet to discover and can only hope.

The Cast Will Travel To Vegas

It appears that a smaller cast trip to Vegas will also occur during Season 13. In Kyle’s post, the women can be seen wearing what we’d best describe as Beverley Hills take on western wear.

Cast Party #1

Season 13 will feature Kyle’s annual White Party. This year, her over the top event took place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

In an Instagram slideshow shared by Sutton, Erika is seen in performance mode. With a microphone in hand and backup dancers at the ready, her music career storyline is all but guaranteed to reappear in Season 13.

It’s expensive to be them.

(Possible) Cast Party #2

During Season 13, Crystal turned 40. Sutton shared an image of the cast gathered for Crystal’s big day, though at this point, the presence of production cameras is still unknown.

Also, is it just us, or do the ladies of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills truly look happy in this post-Rinna era?

Filming wrapped on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 following Kyle’s “White Party.” Regarding the premiere date, Garcelle suggested to Variety that she’s “hearing November” is the release date.

That’s so far away. But for a lighter season, we can wait.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED FOR THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS SEASON 13?