Rachel Leviss Responds to Andy Cohen’s ‘Medicated’ Comments After Pump Rules Reunion: ‘Not Okay’

There was much speculation after the Vanderpump Rules reunion about Rachel Leviss’ calm demeanor. And there was also concern for her mental health before the Season 10 reunion. The Scandoval reveal resulted in a lot of intense emotions.

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts after the reunion was filmed. “I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion,” Andy previously stated. “I mean, I still am. But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything.”

Of course, he walked back his comments and later commended Rachel for her ability to stay on the reunion stage with so much anger directed at her. And now, it’s Rachel’s turn to respond to Andy’s insensitive comment.

Calling out Andy for being inappropriate

Naturally, Rachel discussed Andy’s remarks on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B. After all, Bethenny is the patron saint for bashing Bravo and Andy.

Rachel explained, “I am medicated. I’ve been on anti-depressants for several years now and it makes sense looking back, probably around the time that I started filming Vanderpump Rules.”

She continued, “But to say that I must be heavily medicated because my behavior was erratic or I didn’t have emotions is not okay, in my eyes. I feel like that violates some HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) law, and to make assumptions like that; it’s damaging to a person,” Rachel added.

Bethenny weighed in on the legalities of the situation. Shocker! “An employer cannot say that a person that works for them is medicated. I know that. That’s a private piece of information, whether it was true or not, or speculation,” Bethenny said.

Obviously, what Andy said was inappropriate. I have a feeling that Andy might want to keep his legal team on speed dial. This is the kind of information that Bethenny loves.

