Sai De Silva Doubles Down on ‘Assh*le’ Ramona Singer

If it wasn’t already clear that Sai De Silva will never make Ramona Singer’s “50 closest girlfriends” list after The Real Housewives York City reboot star shared on Watch What Happens Live that the RHONY veteran was a “total bitch” to her when they first met, Sai’s back again to remind us all that she does not observe Turtle Time. Gulp.

Sai brought Instagram DM receipts to her on a subsequent WWHL appearance that refuted Ramona’s attempt to assure Andy Cohen that her and Sai were on good terms. The two women have created a negative history together in a short amount of time, so it’s no surprise that when Sai was recently asked who she wouldn’t want to have with her on a Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she chose Ramona.

Ramona was an easy choice for Sai

Sai and her RHONY co-star, Ubah Hassan, were guests at a live taping of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast at New York City’s Chelsea Table & Stage on Thursday. When an audience member asked who they’d want and not want on RHUGT with them, Sai quickly said she’d want Ubah with her, then without hesitation looked at hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy and answered, “I don’t want Ramona on the trip.”

Sai didn’t want to talk to ‘total asshole’ Ramona at a recent event

Ubah revealed they’d actually seen Ramona at a recent event. Sai was then asked if she’d “got revenge.”

“There’s nothing to get,” Sai responded. “That’s just Ramona’s personality. Ramona’s not thinking about me. She’s probably like, ‘Who are you? I’ve met you before.'”

Despite Ubah urging Sai to go up to Ramona and say “hi” at a recent event, Sai wasn’t interested in pleasantries.

“She was a total asshole to me, and I’m supposed to say, ‘Hey, girl! ‘member me? The girl you can’t stand? I’m back again!’?”

Wouldn’t Ramona be the last one anyone would choose to travel with? She always demands the best room and has several documented instances of bowel incontinence on cast trips!

Sai probably won’t have to worry about getting stuck on RHUGT with Ramona though. Ramona’s already going to be on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy! She’s joined by Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman. The new RHUGT season premieres this December on Peacock.

