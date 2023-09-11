Stassi Schroeder Clark Gives Birth and Reveals Son’s Name

It’s official! The Clarks are now a family of four! After waiting anxiously for her second child’s arrival, Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder Clark gave birth over the weekend. And the family is overjoyed to be sharing their son with the world.

The Next Level Basic author shared a series of family photos on social media. Fans and members of the Bravoverse are sharing words of congratulations and enthusiasm.

Stassi shares details of the birth

Stassi’s third trimester was not without its stresses. Within a month of her due date, her son’s nursery sustained water damage from leaks due to Hurricane Hilary. She posted about the stress of that situation, as well as conflicting emotions about Hartford becoming a big sister.

But all is well in the end. According to a social media post on Stassi’s Instagram, “MESSER RHYS CLARK” was welcomed into the world, “at 12:04 am on September 7th” by Stassi and her husband, Beau Clark. The New York Times bestseller shared the baby’s measurements. He weighed in at “7 lb 14 oz, 19.5 inches.”

Stassi concluded the post with loving words for her son. “We love him so much already, send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him.”

As visible in one picture that Stassi posted, Hartford looks delighted to meet her little brother. Other pictures included the happy parents with Messer, and a close up of the baby.

Former Vanderpump Rules co-stars posted in honor of the event. Katie Maloney wrote, “I’m so happy for y’all! I can’t wait to meet him!!!” Kristen Doute said, “I knew he was going to be born on the 7th. Just like his big sissy. I can’t wait to meet him! Love you guys so much.” Lala Kent added, “welcome to the world, sweet boy.” Scheana Shay wrote, “congratulations.” While Brittany Cartwright is still trying to mend fences with her former friend. She posted, “aw congratulations guys!!”

Congratulations on Messer’s birth!

