Splitting the RHONJ Season 14 Cast Is Actually a Pretty Good Idea, Here’s Why

With grown women of the Garden State throwing down their spades in favor of plastic cups, there have been a few rumors swirling around that the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast may be separated for everyone’s safety.

For years, this particular franchise has been a go-to for Bravo viewers who have loved watching the family feuds, mob-like talk, and realness of the women. But as of late, things have become a bit too real. Most recent seasons showed the women stepping it up a notch in order to outdo one another regarding their wild antics.

The Group Is Divided

Quite frankly, if you can’t be adult enough to film together, Bravo should get a whole new cast. Kempire, a Bravo podcaster, noted that “production along with the network is contemplating two friend groups, with two central storylines, existing within the same season.” What in the table-flipping hell does this even mean? It insinuates that there would be two reunions, filmed separately, and two cast trips. Bravo, Bravo, Bravo, why try to fix something that wasn’t broken?

The group division stems from Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice‘s ongoing family fun circus that has been going on since I was a junior in high school. For reference, I am a grown adult now in my 30s, soooo this has gone on long enough. Bravo should have been brave enough before Season 14 started filming to cut both the OG and the Envy shop owner. Both their storylines have been boring, with one needing the other to exist on the show. Forcing the network to think of separate filming ideas could be the kick in the butt they need to revisit the idea of a reboot.

New Stars Emerge

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

A split Real Housewives of New Jersey could allow other cast members to really shine. I’ve never been a Jennifer Aydin fan, as her Paramus mansion never impressed me much. However, Season 13 introduced Rachel Fuda, a newbie, and fans like her. The mother of two was young, outspoken, and represented what New Jersey Millenials are about. After over 10 years on the air, it felt nice to have a fresh face. I believe Rachel can go far within the franchise.

I still believe that Dolores Catania has potential. RHONJ fans have been invested in Dolores since 2016, and it is about time Bravo shows her wins in life. Now that she is seriously dating Paul Connell, fans are hoping to see an engagement and possibly a Jersey wedding. It would undoubtedly be a nice full-circle moment for her, even though Frank Catania may be crying in a corner.

Jen Fessler is also another great asset to Bravo, as she proved during Season 13. The mother of two didn’t sit on the fence and often spoke her mind. Jen was funny and entertaining, which could translate well for Season 14. Jen could also be the bridge connecting the two groups since she seems to get along with everyone. Even if the two groups don’t hang out, at least each would know what the other is up to.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Finally, with two separate groups, Bravo can finally see who is worth the paycheck. Teresa will be forced to stand on her own without the drama with the Gorgas, Joe Giudice, or her petty fights with Margaret Josephs. I have a feeling Teresa may crack under the pressure and be forced to manufacture some drama of her own once she is separated from the herd.

While I appreciate Jackie Goldschneider‘s journey, I don’t think she is meant to be a housewife. Bravo should be able to see that pretty clearly when the spotlight is aimed at each individual star. I also think Danielle Cabral can be let go, as she is mostly all bark. I didn’t enjoy watching her on Season 13. God knows we don’t need another storyline about a sister who doesn’t talk to her brother—we’ve got that one covered.

Even though RHONJ seems to be imploding, putting the women in two separate groups could have a few benefits. It feels like a bit more work than is needed and a larger budget for Bravo, but maybe the network is keen on trying to salvage what is left out of this particular group of women.

