Andy Cohen Thinks Tom Sandoval Will Regret Rachel Leviss Affair ‘For the Rest of His Life’

Has the time come to feel some sympathy for Tom Sandoval? Maybe, according to Bravo Daddy Andy Cohen.

Andy previously seemed miffed at the rock band cosplaying Vanderpump Rules star for speaking out about the Scandoval mess on other platforms. But the iconic executive producer took a more gentle tone during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Tom is “still a person”

In a clip posted to the pod’s TikTok page, Andy said, “Tom Sandoval made a mistake that he will probably regret for the rest of his life.” He added, “Yet he is still a person.” I wonder if Ariana Madix feels the same. Or Rachel Leviss, who had to block him on social media after his creepy display of delusion.

Host Amanda Hirsch jumped in to say that she almost felt like being on “Team Sandoval” because “when the mob is mobbing,” it’s “so hard.” Andy agreed wholeheartedly, saying, “He’s a real person.”

Andy then went on to say, “He did something really stupid and hurtful and asinine.” As for why this whole cheating mess likely happened, Andy had some obvious takes on that too. Trust me, it’s nothing we didn’t know already.

“I think it’s that the cast is so incestuous,” he shared. “He’s done it with Ariana, with one of her best friends. While she’s also flirting with his best friend.”

A cast of characters

Amanda concluded the clip by pointing out that fans don’t actually like Sandy. Duh. To which Andy emphatically replied, “Yes.”

Regardless of whether or not fans think the fallout of Bravo’s biggest cheating scandal has gotten out of hand, it’s likely that all that matters to Bravo is what comes of it. Ratings, ratings, ratings! There should be plenty of those for Season 11 of VPR, which might not even be happening but for Tom cheating on Ariana. But that’s just my humble opinion.

