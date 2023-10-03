Brandi Glanville Hospitalized After Collapsing: ‘Son Had To Call 911’

People have a lot of varied opinions about Brandi Glanville. It could be because she leans into being a polarizing figure. Since leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Brandi has been called on by Bravo to come in a create drama where no drama previously existed. Exhibit A: RHOBH Season 10.

What Brandi does for Bravo never seems to leave her in a positive light, but she does the work. On her last Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appearance, there was an alleged disturbing incident involving Caroline Manzo. The details were scarce but once again Brandi was in that bad light.

As a result, Brandi hasn’t been asked back and hasn’t gotten further jobs. Sometimes she drinks to soothe herself and we know this because it goes down on social media. Brandi might have some issues, but she certainly doesn’t try to hide them.

Amid the stress of the Manzo debacle and navigating life, Brandi recently collapsed in her home. It most likely terrified her and her son who was forced to call 911 for his mother. And naturally, Brandi shared the experience with her followers.

Is Brandi a victim of Bravo?

I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023 Courtesy @BrandiGlanville

On October 1, Brandi Tweeted the following: “I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I’m dealing with.”

So, your first reaction might be “actions have consequences” in relation to Brandi’s well-documented love for a glass or five of wine. But what I’m not going to do is kick Brandi while she’s down because at the end of the day, none of us would wish this kind of thing on her. Additionally, let’s be real and acknowledge Brandi’s son was probably horrified.

She also posted a shot of her ER chart. You know, that thing that hangs on the wall that provides basic info? She wrote, “No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem.” Her physician was Dr. Cohen and her nurse was named Ciara.

Brandi provided zero details and no context to what happened. On October 2, she shared, “Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they’re getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though.”

Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though ? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 2, 2023 Courtesy @BrandiGlanville

The bad edit

Real quick, let’s review some of Brandi’s journey with Bravo and the “threat of a bad edit” remark.

If you recall, Lisa Vanderpump floated away on her pink cloud during RHOBH Season 9 and left the show in quite a pickle. Reports began emerging that filming for Season 10 was a snoozefest, so Brandi was called in to ramp up the content. At that point, the Denise Richards alleged hookup was born. Brandi didn’t gain any fans as a result, but the show had its much-needed storyline.

Bravo has beckoned to Brandi several times after, as a result. She’s been on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and understands the assignment. There’s alcohol, so she drinks it, and then the madness is filmed – usually not leaving Brandi in a favorable light. That said, she remained on Bravo’s on-call list until RHUGT in Morocco when there was … an incident.

While at a filmed party event, Brandi and Caroline went into a bathroom. The door was apparently locked and witnesses were there. It’s alleged Brandi inappropriately touched Caroline in private places and an upset Caroline left production. Brandi was moved to a hotel and departed the next day.

The investigation

Shed Media opened an internal investigation that found … nothing? Caroline basically refused to speak on the issue and Brandi implied she wasn’t allowed to say anything at all. Her lawyers requested the footage or audio of the incident to be released, but alas, we’ve seen nothing. Accordingly, Brandi was bounced from The Traitors reunion show and left with a very sticky situation.

This would cause anyone to spiral. And I think we all know Bravo does a pretty good job of protecting Bravo when things go left. Even though Brandi doesn’t hold the title of Miss Congeniality, is it fair to let her take the fall for an alleged heinous act that received much media speculation? It certainly can’t be doing wonders for her mental health.

By Monday night it seemed Brandi was back home. She posted a pic on her Instagram Story of herself holding a glass of champagne. Let’s keep in mind she joined OnlyFans over the summer because a lot of her other opportunities to work have disappeared. So the photo might be less about Brandi not taking her situation seriously, and more like she had to get right back to work.

Regardless, we hope Brandi is doing better and gets any help she needs. I’m beginning to wonder if she isn’t the one Bethenny Frankel should be speaking to about the hazards of reality television.

TELL US – IS BRAVO BEING FAIR TO BRANDI? ARE YOU CURIOUS AS TO WHAT BRAVO ISN’T REVEALING ABOUT THE BRANDI/CAROLINE INCIDENT?