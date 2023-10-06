Teresa Giudice Blasts ‘Evil’ People as She Reads From Her Diary

Real Housewives of New Jersey has two problems on its hands. Season 14 is filming, but Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga refuse to acknowledge each other. Teresa disowned her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, at the reunion. Apparently, they weren’t kidding about cutting ties.

After Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were involved in a physical altercation, they were briefly suspended from filming. And Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider were having problems. But crickets from Teresa and Melissa.

Dear Diary…

Teresa reads from her diary saying “Most people don’t carry the same values as I have. To honor, love and respect. These people have no values, they have no honor, and they have no respect. They are jealous, they are treacherous, and they are evil. Their hearts are not filled… pic.twitter.com/JY3oVYS9mu — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) October 6, 2023

Teresa recently read aloud from her diary during a live event for her podcast, Namaste B$tches. BravoBabe shared a video clip on Twitter.

“When I was a little girl, all I ever wanted to do was make my parents proud. I was taught at a very young age that family was sacred. I was taught to honor my family, to respect my family, to love my family, and no matter what, to always protect my family,” Teresa read.

Then she became emotional as she started the next section. Her co-host, Melissa Pfeister, rubbed Teresa’s arm. “Things change. What once was, is no longer. Peace comes from accepting these changes, whether they are good or bad,” she said. “True peace comes from accepting the truth, as difficult as the truth may be.”

Finally, Teresa really made her feelings known. I wonder who she is talking about. “Most people don’t carry the same values as I have. To honor, love, and respect. These people have no values, they have no honor, and they have no respect,” Teresa read.

“They are jealous, they are treacherous, and they are evil. Their hearts are not filled with love. Their hearts are filled with hatred and envy,” the RHONJ star added. Is “envy” a shout-out to the name of Melissa’s boutique?

Well, it sounds like Teresa still enjoys slamming her brother and sister-in-law. Just not in person.

