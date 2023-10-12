Kristen Doute Accuses Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora of Faking Her Accent

During her time on Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute had a dicey relationship with Lisa Vanderpump. Lisa was usually giving Kristen the side-eye because she was often under the influence of alcohol or Tom Sandoval’s gaslighting and not really a pleasure to be around.

That said, Kristen was pretty close with Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderump. The two friends have drifted apart over the years, but now the gap might grow even wider. Whilst doing a rewatch of the series, Kristen noticed something about Pandora. She pointed it out on her podcast, and now we might not see her pop up on Pump Rules anymore.

Not a fake British accent!

VPR made waves in 2023 thanks to a big affair and a big breakup. When Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, it seemed like the world turned over and the news of Tom’s betrayal went far and wide.

When Sandoval cheated on Kristen, it didn’t make as big of a splash. Because she wasn’t held in high regard by certain cast members and consequently Lisa, it seemed Kristen’s feelings were more disposable. One reason Lisa always kept Kristen around was her friendship with Pandora. But after this, the friendship might no longer exist.

On a rewatch of Pump Rules, something about Pandora stood out to La Mariposa. She explained to her boyfriend and co-host Luke Broderick on an episode of the Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast.

“I love Pandora. We are not as close as we used to be, but I can’t handle the fake British accent. I just can’t handle it. I don’t understand why,” Kristen began. Oh honey, things were going so well. During the Season 2 premiere Kristen began twitching about something. “When Pandora is talking to me, you said, ‘I hear Pandora slipping in and out of the accent.’”

Kristen said Pandy’s accent comes out around her family, which is normal. Literally the same thing if a Southern person living in Boston goes home to Alabama for a long weekend. “Because she doesn’t use the accent unless she is with her parents. Maybe it is a thing they have that I don’t know about, like a respect thing,” Kristen considered.

“I am just saying, ‘Pandora, the accent only comes out when you are on TV or with your parents,’” she added. Okay look, this is a little weird but it isn’t intrinsically harmful.

In the world of reality television and fake hair, fake teeth, fake faces, and fake labels, I’m not sure a fake accent is a big deal. Kristen does win the I Was Petty Today award, however.

