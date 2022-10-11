Each book has been independently selected by the Reality Tea team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page.

Even when we are away from our TV screens, we love to have something Bravo-related to do. If you’re craving Bravo content during a beach day, a long flight, or during your public transit commute, pick up a book written by your favorite Bravolebrities.

There are so many great options on Amazon, especially if you’re a Prime member (so you can get that super fast free shipping). And if you’re not a Prime shopper yet, you can sign up for a 30-day trial. If you prefer the immediate gratification of a purchase, sign up for Audible, an online audiobook and podcast service. Keep on scrolling to see some of the Bravo-centric books we are adding to our carts.

Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn

This book took the Bravo fandom by storm this past year. If you are looking for the best tea, this is an enjoyable read, with chapters organized by show, so you can skip around to get the scoop on your favorites first. This one also makes a great gift!

Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea by Captain Lee Rosbach



We always want to see more of Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck. Find out more about his life by reading his autobiography.

One Day You’ll Thank Me: Essays on Dating, Motherhood, and Everything In Between by Cameran Eubanks

Cameran Eubanks kept her personal life private on Southern Charm, but she opens up about the show, being on Real World, and her life outside of reality TV in her first book.

Give Them Lala by Lala Kent



If you’re still not sure what the phrase “Give them Lala” actually means, pick up Lala Kent’s book.

Life on the Ramona Coaster by Ramona Singer



We all know Ramona Singer isn’t shy about sharing her life (well, except for her post-divorce love life). Find out more about the OG New York Housewife by reading her autobiography.

Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again by Teresa Giudice



If you want to know more about Teresa Giudice’s life during and after her prison stint, pick up a copy of Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again.

Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix



If you love a good cocktail, but you need recipe ideas, check out Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s book of recipes.

Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar by Shep Rose



If you’re looking for some juicy Southern Charm scoop, check out Shep Rose’s memoir.

Cookie Meets Peanut by Bethenny Frankel



If you want to read something Bravo-adjacent that’s also family friendly, Bethenny Frankel’s children’s book is a great choice.

The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives by Brian Moylan



If you want to know about the inner workings of the Real Housewives franchise, read The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives.

Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life by Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs opened up about her life and the book writing process on Real Housewives of New Jersey season. Find out more about the Marge by getting her book.

My Word by Gizelle Bryant



This is a fictional story about the First Lady of a megachurch, but which parts are based on Gizelle Bryant’s on experiences? Read it yourself to decide.

TELL US- WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE REALITY TV BOOKS? WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD WRITE A BOOK NEXT?

[Photo Credit: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images]