Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix React To Split Rumors

Still going strong. With the demise of so many Vanderpump Rules couples, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval showed a united front in the face of recent breakup rumors. The long-time loves defended their romance as the fallout of their co-stars breakups fill online blogs.

Us Weekly published Ariana’s confirmation that she and Tom are doing “fine.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor denied that social media pressure has any effect on her relationship with Tom. “You know what’s funny, though? I was just saying to someone else, I was like, ‘I also love to gossip about, like, people I watch on TV,’”she said. “I look at all those blind items [online] and things like that. I’m into it, so I totally get it.”

“If you were to follow all of those things — I mean, we’ve been together for almost nine years — you would think we’ve broken up like times 50 times,” Ariana joked during a panel at BravoCon 2022.

Certainly tabloids and social media have been predicting a breakup “for years.” Sadly, their Vanderpump Rules costars weren’t so lucky. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney divorced. Lala Kent broke up with Randall Emmett after his infidelity came to light. Finally, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement in December 2021.

But Tom confirmed, “We’re great. We’re doing really good.”

So what triggered this latest bout of rumors? Perhaps just another couple in the Vanderpump Rules lineup. But the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner recalled a prior time when a moving truck filmed outside his house resulted in a tremendous amount of tabloid fodder.

Tom explained that the moving trucks were props for a commercial. “We shot this thing for Alka-Seltzer and people were like, ‘Oh, yep, they’re done. [There’s] moving trucks out front,’” he said.

Well, for the cynics among us, there are plenty of newly single Vanderpump Rules stars that promise to fill Season 10 with fresh drama and romances.

“Obviously, with all these people being single, like, those dynamics have shifted a lot,” Ariana told the publication of the new dynamic on the show. “I mean, you’re definitely gonna see some of James [Kennedy’s] new girlfriend. So that’s definitely [a] new dynamic and you’ll see her interacting with us. It’s a lot. It feels very new and different.”

Some of that drama has already spilled out onto social media. Tom Schwartz and Raquel are currently “platonic” despite having reportedly hooked up at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

Lala is in a new relationship, and gave fans a sneak peek of the fellow recently. Surely the partner that is giving Lala, “the best sex of my life” will participate in the new season.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]