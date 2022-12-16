Bethenny Frankel Pretends To Not Know Jackie Goldschneider When Fans Ask Her To Respond To Jackie’s Criticism Of SkinnyGirl Brand

Bethenny Frankel has stood firm in her strong personality since she first debuted on Real Housewives of New York. Since she left the series and has attempted to make a career out of being a media personality, her public perception has evolved. It turns out that those qualities that make Bethenny great for reality TV make her pretty unlikable in the terms of the real world. We can just look at the response to her Real Housewives rewatch podcast — dismal doesn’t even cut it.

The RHONY OG just likes to give a lot of half-baked and unsolicited opinions while seemingly not being able to take what she dishes out. It’s also in bad taste for her to spend so much time trashing the Real Housewives franchise just to return to the business that made her famous. Well, in podcast form. B’s chances of ever getting an apple in her hand seem slim to none, especially for the “Loser Legacy” as Ramona Singer calls it. Not only do fans seem to be pretty fed-up with B, but so do other Real Housewives stars.

Recently during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Jackie Goldschneider of Real Housewives of New Jersey showed up to dish some dirt. Even though she’s allegedly been demoted to a Friend Of the show, she had plenty to say about the upcoming Season 13. However, some of her most impactful insights had to do with her opinion on the Bethenny of it all. Namely, her cheater brand SkinnyGirl and the marketing behind it.

Jackie spoke up about her “very strong opinion” of using the word “skinny” in marketing. Fans of RHONJ know that Jackie has been public about her struggles with an eating disorder, so it makes sense why she is passionate about the subject. “I’m sick of f–king marketing skinny. I don’t want to drink something because it’s going to keep me skinny,” Jackie said. “So f–k you, Bethenny. F–k your skinny brand.” Woah girl, say it with your CHEST. Do you know what brand wouldn’t have had this problem? Tipsy Girl by Sonja Morgan. But we don’t even want to go down that road.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Says That She And Fiance Paul Bernon Have No Plans To Wed

Page Six tried to get a response from Bethenny at the time of the episode but only heard back from her representative. The rep mentioned B’s personal experience with eating disorders, likely referencing her relationship with her mom that she spoke about on RHONY. The person added that Jackie and B have spoken privately in the past, so they were confused about why Jackie made a public statement. This part is very important for what’s up next.

The PR statement wasn’t enough for fans. They took to Instagram to ask Bethenny to respond to Jackie’s jaw-dropping comment (via RealityBlurb!). B took the shady way out with her response, which was captured by the All Things Bravo Reality TV Facebook page. “Who?” Bethenny wrote. B’s bitter side is showing. Also, this is just sloppy publicity. You can’t have your representative make a statement about you and Jackie having private correspondence in the past and then act like you have no idea who she is. Wow, Bethenny, wow. Maybe you really don’t support other women just like the Ramonacoaster said.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH JACKIE’S TAKE ON THE SKINNYGIRL BRAND? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BETHENNY’S SHADY RESPONSE TO THE DRAMA?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo]