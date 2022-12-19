Summer House Star Amanda Batula Reveals Where She Stands With Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House and its spawn, Winter House, are basically the same show in different climates. There’s a lot of drinking, a fair share of arguing, and much to the delight of viewers, long-term friendships.

That was until Amanda Batula entered the chat on Watch What Happens Live and proceeded to tell Andy Cohen that Lindsay Hubbard is mean to her fans. While Lindsay has definitely shown she often has a ‘tude with her roommates, to say she is a bitch to fans is quite a statement. Naturally Lindsay felt some type of way and responded to Amanda accordingly.

So did the two kiss and make up after the incident? According to Us Weekly, that’s a big nope. When asked where she and Lindsay currently stand, Amanda replied, “We don’t stand. We haven’t spoken at all.” Damage control, party of one – your table is ready!

“Listen, you sit in that seat on Watch What Happens Live, and you play these games and you wanna be entertaining and fun and silly and spill the tea and you don’t always think. It’s hard to think on your toes in that moment of how everything you say might affect people,” Amanda explained.

Is it really hard to watch what you say or does she just have a beef with Linds? It’s not like Amanda went full nuclear and said Lindsay has a shitty wardrobe or questionable hair, but she did imply Lindsay has a tendency to be harsh to her fans when “taken off-guard”. Lindsay was not pleased and repeatedly contradicted Amanda’s implication whilst she proceeding to shame her co-star.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney’s You’re Gonna Love Me podcast, Lindsay said, “I am out and about. Like, I have a lot of engagements on the streets of New York because that is what we do. I think more than most, I am out there. I go to concerts, and I go to sporting events.” She added, “For every 100 times I walk out of my house, Amanda walks out once.”

Damn, not her saying Amanda only leaves the house once a week. Lindsay also said Amanda’s comments were “f**king unnecessary.” You know what else is f**king unnecessary? Kory Keefer on Winter House. If you are in a Summer House rut, never fear. Fans will reportedly welcome the show back in early 2023 and wait for the fallout to commence.

