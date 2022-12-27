Luis Ruelas Gifts Cartier Bracelets To Teresa Giudice’s Daughters For Christmas

The season of family, love, and celebration is quickly transitioning into let’s all try to hang in there until summer so we don’t go nuts. But lucky for us, we can still ohhhhh and ahhhh over what our favorite celebrities were gifted for Christmas!

Real Housewives of New Jersey legend Teresa Giudice is spending her first holy holiday as a second-wife. It looks like her four beautiful dorters managed to score some fine baubles, courtesy of their new stepdad. Let’s see what Daddy Santa left for the ladies and what may or may not wind up as evidence on legal papers one day.

Page Six is reporting Mr. Giudice, aka Luis Ruelas, brought love-bombing generosity to a new level when he chose presents for Tre’s incredibly understanding children. Miliana Giudice shared her excitement to TikTok, as the hip young ones do. Lo and behold Luis went out and purchased four Cartier Love Bracelets. If you aren’t in the know, they will leave your wallet approximately $12,500 lighter.

Melania said, “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” as she flaunted the yellow gold Cartier Love Bracelet ($6,900) she received last year. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she added, unboxing the Juste Un Clou Bracelet ($12,500) featuring more than two dozen diamonds set in yellow gold. This is the bracelet shaped like a nail, IYKYK.

If he isn’t the most thoughtful man this side of Canal Street, I swear! The excited Melania continued, “Thank you so much, Luis, you’re literally the best ever.” Isn’t he though? I know it’s a magical time of year, but… what about that $1 million bankruptcy? Meanwhile, I hope the girls will run, not walk, to the nearest jewelry store for authentication as soon as normal business hours resume. For insurance purposes. Duh.

Not for nothing, Tre might want to calm down on the public display of all of her fine treasures. Isn’t that what got the IRS nice and interested in her the last time? Have we learned any lessons from our previous mistakes? I’m no math whiz, but four alleged Cartier bracelets at a price point of $12,500 each would be… roughly $50 grand. Does Luis have this type of positive cash flow or is he using Teresa’s money? Does the fur coat Brooks Ayers “bought” for Vicki Gunvalson need to come in for consult?

At any rate, so glad to see Teresa having a merry holiday with a man who definitely doesn’t use sketchy sources to come up with cash to buy fancy presents to show off to the world. It’s almost like deja vu, and the Feds might think so too.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]