Teresa Giudice Confirms She And Husband Luis Ruelas Did Not Sign A Prenup

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was so in love, love, love with Luis “Louie” Ruelas that she ignored some flashing warning signs. Louie’s company filed for $1 million bankruptcy after he, his business partner, and the company was sued for over $113,000.

Louie also had troubling rumors about his previous relationships. Louie allegedly pushed his ex-wife into a metal pole.

There was also drama leading up to the wedding. Teresa didn’t ask her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga to be a bridesmaid. In August of 2022, Teresa and Louie said their wedding vows in front of 220 guests.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa were not among them. They skipped the proceedings because of a heated argument at the filming of the Season 13 RHONJ finale.

Now the biggest mystery surrounding Teresa’s wedding has been solved. And I’m not talking about why Teresa chose that expensive wedding hairdo. E! News reported that Teresa addressed a question about whether she had a prenup during a taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon. During a fan Q&A for WWHL: After Party, a fan dressed in a copy of Teresa’s wedding dress asked, “And I wonder did you happen to follow Uncle Andy’s [Cohen] advice and get a prenup?”

“No,” Teresa replied. So, why she would make this baffling decision? Teresa said, “True love. True love. Yes!” Teresa’s answer garnered mixed reactions from the audience. Host Andy Cohen grimaced at the news. “Alright. Personal decision,” he remarked.

Andy was shocked when Teresa admitted on the February 1, 2022, episode of WWHL: After Show that she didn’t want a prenup. “No. I mean, I don’t know,” Teresa told Andy when he asked about a prenup.

Teresa’s daughter Gia Giudice was the guest bartender. She stood up for her mom and Louie, asking why Teresa would want a prenup. “Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup? Why wouldn’t she sign a prenup to protect what she has and to protect what he has?” Andy remarked.

“I think she’s so high up that she’s not gonna want to take anything from him, and I think he would never want to take anything from her,” Gia stated. Because we should all take financial advice from a 21-year-old.

Gia said that her father, “Juicy” Joe Giudice, had Teresa sign a prenup. “I really didn’t like that. My dad really did make her sign a prenup before the wedding,” Gia explained. In fact, Teresa wanted to call off her wedding to ex-husband “Juicy” Joe the week before.

“I know, but you put it in writing,” Andy replied. “You just put it in writing.” Andy told Teresa, “We’ll talk.” I guess that conversation didn’t change Teresa’s mind.

But Andy wasn’t the only Bravolebrity who was shook by Teresa not wanting a prenup. Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel, who endured the divorce from hell, shared her feelings on the topic.

Comments By Bravo shared a screenshot of Bethenny commenting on the WWHL clip from February. “I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup @Andy,” Bethenny wrote.

Only time will tell if Teresa regrets not listening to Andy.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]