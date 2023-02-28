Real Housewives Of New Jersey OG Jacqueline Laurita Says Joe Giudice Thinks That His Recent Reunion with Joe Gorga Was Staged

Jacqueline Laurita has totally re-entered the conversation. She may not be ready to rejoin the cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she won’t hold back on commenting on all of the drama. Jacqueline recently had an internet-breaking reunion with the one and only Teresa Giudice. The two OGs bonded over their recent feuds with Melissa Gorga and the years of history between them. It was truly like the good old days.

Since the reunion, Jacqueline has been pretty public about commenting on the RHONJ of it all. Sure, she has her own perspective on Tre and Joe Gorga’s latest relationship-ending fight featuring MelGo. Jacqueline is a Tre Hugger yet again, back to their Lucy and Ethel ways. She’s even a Luis Ruelas fan, which has made the Gorgas even more excited about this reunion (not). Now, Jacqueline has piped in on one of the Gorgas’ latest stunts that further supports #TeamTre.

Joey G. saw how well Tre and Jacqueline’s reunion went in Vegas and decided the tactic might be a good way to revamp his look. Wrong. Tarzan took a trip to the Bahamas and “just so happened” to run into none other than Joe Giudice.

Juicy Joe and Tarzan are the all-time frenemies who fight more often than they play nice. The quick get-together was filmed, of course, which raised a few red flags. Even Gia Giudice publically called out her uncle for having a cameraman on deck to film the whole thing. Based on Jacqueline’s recent interview on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, she agrees with Miss Gia.

Jacqueline apparently doesn’t believe the two Joes just so happened to run into each other on a whim, according to RealityBlurb!. She even alleged that Tre knew it was going to go down ahead of time, so she wasn’t shocked by the publicity stunt once the video showed up on social media. “I think Joe [Giudice] thinks it was,” Jacqueline said when asked if she thought the encounter was staged. And now we said it. MelGo and Joey have to be fuming that another one of their tricks backfired. You’d think by now they’d learn to cooperate on Tre’s show if they’re really so desperate for a job on reality TV. I mean, they were willing to sacrifice their relationship with Joe’s only living relative aside from his kids, but clearly, that isn’t bothering them too much.

