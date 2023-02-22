Teresa Giudice Says She’s “In Disbelief” After Hearing Melissa Gorga’s Comments About Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice has had her fair share of struggles on the Real Housewives of New Jersey. As if her fiery feuds with Caroline Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, and Melissa Gorga weren’t enough, she also showcased her marital struggles with Joe Giudice. The couple’s legal troubles came to light in the show’s earlier seasons.

In October 2014, Teresa and Joe received prison sentences of 15 and 41 months imprisonment. RHONJ paused production after Season 6 before Teresa turned herself in. Filming resumed upon her release in 2015. Following her return, Joe turned himself in.

After Joe finished his sentence, an immigration judge ordered Joe be deported to his native Italy. After two denied appeals, Joe chose to return to Italy rather than stay in ICE custody. Teresa told her RHONJ co-stars that she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he were deported. She told Andy Cohen her divorce was almost complete in September 2020.

After a difficult few years and a complicated split, it seemed Teresa finally struck gold when she posted a photo of her then-boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, on Instagram. She captioned it, “The BEST thing that came out of 2020.” Eventually, the pair took their relationship to the next level after their engagement in 2021. They tied the knot in a summer wedding filmed for a Bravo wedding special. Most of Teresa’s family, and friends attended her Jersey wedding except one couple: Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga.

Viewers will see what led Melissa and Joe to skip his sister’s big day as Season 13 continues to play out. But in the season’s second episode, it’s clear where their feud begins. According to heavy, the Gorgas shared their opinions on being left out of the family table at Teresa’s engagement party. This led to a heated discussion on camera. Teresa told her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host she was “in disbelief” over her family’s comments.

Teresa explained her engagement party took place before filming started in December 2021. Everything was fine between the families. After the celebration, she shared things also went well when she invited Joe and Melissa to her home for Christmas Eve. They were also invited to celebrate Gia [Giudice’s] birthday in January. “And now we film the show, this was in May, end of May, going into June, and now she’s bringing up the engagement party [and] where she sat?” Teresa said on her podcast. “I was like, am I in the twilight zone?… Why is she bringing this up on camera?”

